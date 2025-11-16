I’m A Celeb 2025 star Aitch slammed as ‘disrespectful’ after exposing ex for soiling the bed

I’m A Celeb star Aitch found himself in hot water last month after he shared a “disrespectful” and “vulgar” story about an ex-girlfriend.

The rapper – who makes his debut on the ITV show tonight (November 16) – dated Australian influencer Lola Thompson for 10 months between 2022 and 2023.

However, while the couple are said to have split amicably, Lola later slammed Aitch after he revealed a stomach-churning incident from their short-lived relationship.

The I’m A Celeb star was slammed by his ex (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Aitch shares ‘disrespectful’ story about ex

In September, Aitch appeared on the 90s Baby Show podcast and shocked fans when he spoke about an eyebrow-raising story involving an ex-girlfriend when they were on holiday in Bali.

“I was with a girl, and we went to sleep and woke up the next morning… tried to get it cracking,” Aitch said, before recalling his horror at noticing their bed sheets were soiled, as a result of “Bali belly”.

He then said he thought his ex had passed wind while she was asleep and ‘thought she’d got away with murder’. He then added: “I’ve gone: ‘I think something’s happened there!'”

Aitch went on: “I had to leave because in the room we were in, there were no doors, I couldn’t sit there and watch her clean that up.”

Aitch’s ex claps back

However, just days after Aitch’s confession, Aussie influencer Lola outed herself as the individual Aitch was referring to. In a TikTok video, she slammed her “disrespectful” ex for exaggerating the incident.

Lola fumed: “I find it so vulgar and disgusting and so disrespectful the way that he’s speaking about me.”

A furious Lola explained: “I did this in my sleep… it was a little bit in my pants. It didn’t go on the bed, it didn’t go on him. It didn’t go [bleep] everywhere like he said it did.”

She then added: “He wasn’t being like: ‘Oh, get away from me!’ He was literally hugging me, telling me he loved me.”

‘He has shown his true side’

Fans were quick to rally around Lola with support. One person said: “Who cares if it’s the wall or ceiling. It’s something you can’t control. He should have never said it!! He has shown his true side.”

Another also declared: “I don’t even get why he tried to make this an embarrassing take. You were literally ill and had an accident. Anyone who’s been sick gets it like?”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else chimed in: “The internet is such a bad place and Aitch is disgusting and weird for even saying it. He wanted people to laugh at his little story but not think about how it could affect people. Big up u for being real and telling the true story without a care. You have a lot of confidence. That could have destroyed someone else.”

Watch Aitch on I’m A Celebrity on Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1.

