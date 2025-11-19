Reason I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams won’t be meeting husband Spencer Matthews on jungle bridge

Vogue Williams is gearing up to make her entrance into the I’m A Celebrity jungle – but one familiar face definitely won’t be waiting in the wings. Her husband, Spencer Matthews, won’t be by her side this time around.

While ITV is keeping quiet about the exact moment Vogue and fellow late arrival Tom Read Wilson will drop into camp, the pair are expected to give the place a proper shake-up. But when the vote-offs kick in and celebs begin their emotional walk across the famous bridge, Vogue Williams won’t find Spencer Matthews there to scoop her up.

So what’s keeping him away from Australia – and why won’t he be cheering her on from the sidelines?

Glamorous Vogue will be competing in the 2025 I’m A Celebrity series (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Vogue Williams takes on the I’m A Celebrity jungle

40-year-old Vogue is no stranger to reality TV. She competed on Bear Grylls’ Mission Survive in 2015, which she went on to win. Vogue was also a contestant in the 2017 series of The Jump on Channel 4, but was forced to pull out due to injury.

It was during this show she met future husband Spencer. They married in 2018 and share three children together – Theodore, seven, Gigi, five and three-year-old Otto.

Last week Spencer appeared on Good Morning Britain and let slip a huge hint Vogue was going into the jungle. He told Richard Madeley: “I know nothing about these things!” Given they have children who will need looking after, it’s certain Spencer knew exactly what was going on!

Now Vogue is set to enter camp and she told the Daily Mail the reasons why: “I’m too comfortable in life,” she explained.

“I think you have to push yourself in your comfort zone, particularly when I turned 40. I’m just getting stuck in my ways a little bit.”

Vogue added: “I just want to just be jolted back out of my comfort zone.”

Spencer won’t be able to support Vogue due to a huge challenge of his own (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Spencer Matthews to be absent from Vogue Williams’ I’m A Celebrity bridge exit

Spencer Matthews knows the jungle all too well, having taken part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2015.

He arrived as a latecomer on day three – only to bow out by day five. ITV initially cited “medical grounds”, but it later emerged he’d been using steroids for a charity boxing match and hadn’t disclosed it to producers.

Spencer later admitted it was a “serious error of judgment”.

And it looks like a return trip to Australia to cheer Vogue on won’t be happening either, because Spencer is in the middle of an extreme challenge of his own. He’s attempting to complete seven full Ironman triathlons across seven continents in just 21 days. It’ll be a record-breaking feat that would land him in the Guinness World Records.

He’s already ticked off two and is currently tackling the third in Cape Town. Before heading to Perth for number four. The mission is all in aid of James’ Place UK. The charity provides free, life-saving therapy for suicidal men in London, the north east and the north west.

So when Vogue eventually walks out of camp, it’ll be another family member or close friend waiting on that bridge. It’ll likely be someone who’s also been drafted in to help juggle childcare back home.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Wednesday November 19, 2025.

