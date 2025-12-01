We’re now in the final week of I’m A Celebrity and the campmates will be saying goodbye to the jungle, including Vogue Williams tonight.

Alex Scott became the first campmate to be voted off, followed by Eddie Kadi on Sunday night.

On Monday night’s episode, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced that Vogue will be leaving the jungle in the latest public vote-off.

Tonight’s vote-off was between Vogue and Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Vogue Williams left the jungle during Monday night’s episode after she and Kelly Brook were in the bottom two.

It came after bookies predicted earlier that Martin Kemp was at risk of leaving.

During the episode, Ruby Wax faced a Bushtucker trial on her own. Taking on Misfortune Tellers, Ruby managed to bag five out of 10 stars.

It’s weird because you kind of want to stay as well, it’s so fun in there.

Elsewhere, tensions flared in camp over the washing up. Angry Ginge appeared annoyed about the amount of washing up he had to do. Meanwhile, Kelly, Aitch and Ginge took on the latest challenge but sneakily ate half of the treats they won before heading back to camp.

At the end of the show, hosts Ant and Dec announced who would be leaving the jungle next.

It was between Vogue and Kelly, with the Irish model receiving the fewest votes.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after leaving the jungle, Vogue said of her exit: “It feels good, I’ve got to say. It’s weird because you kind of want to stay as well, it’s so fun in there.”

When asked who she’d like to see win, Vogue said: “I reckon Ruby has got it in the bag.”

Viewers admitted they were glad to see Vogue go (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to latest jungle exit

Over on X, viewers shared their thoughts on the latest elimination. Some people admitted they felt “glad” to see Vogue leave.

One person said on X: “Never really warmed to Vogue tbh, kind of glad she’s gone.”

Another wrote: “Glad Vogue has gone! Kelly next please.”

Many people thought it should have been Kelly leaving. One person wrote: “Glad Vogue is gone but it should’ve been Kelly.”

A second said: “Not upset at Vogue going but HOW is Kelly still in?”

Another tweeted: “WHO IS VOTING FOR KELLY??!?! She should have been gone before Vogue and she DEFINITELY should have been before Eddie!!!!”

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of Vogue leaving? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.