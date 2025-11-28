Viewers were not impressed after Alex Scott became the first campmate to be eliminated from this year’s I’m A Celebrity tonight (November 28).

Over the past day, the public had been voting for who they want to save out of Angry Ginge, Aitch, Martin Kemp, Alex, Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook.

In exclusive odds at Entertainment Daily, former Lioness Alex was the favourite to be booted off first. And when hosts Ant and Dec delivered the result, it seemed they were correct.

When Alex walked across the bridge, she was greeted by a female friend, despite rumours that her girlfriend, singer Jess Glynne, would be jetting over. Earlier today, Jess and Alex’s mother appeared on This Morning back home in London.

I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott becomes first celebrity to be eliminated

Following the announcement, viewers were “gutted” by the result.

“Sad to see Alex be the first one out. Beautiful, humble, lovely person,” one user wrote on X.

“Can’t believe Alex has gone,” another person shared.

“Gutted,” a third remarked.

“Nah. Alex was the best,” a fourth person insisted.

“RECOUNT,” another demanded.

‘Kelly should have gone’

On the other hand, many viewers wish Loose Women star Kelly was given the boot.

“Kelly should have gone. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know more about Alex. She is wonderful,” one said.

“Alex wasn’t the biggest character in there but she was waaaay better than Kelly! Shame she went first,” another stated.

“Alex had so much potential, it’s an outrage that she’s gone first. I won’t rest until the abysmal Kelly Brook has gone,” a third expressed.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Whoever voted to save Kelly and Ruby over Alex need their votes taken off them.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

