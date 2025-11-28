I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott is the bookies’ favourite to be voted off during the show’s first elimination tonight (November 28).

Following last night’s (November 27) live trial, viewers found out who was up for the public vote after the paired-up celebrity rivals took part in a drinking challenge called Cocktails Of Cruelty, where they picked their opponent’s beverage.

From anuses and penises to vomit fruit and sheep’s brain, their drinks were anything but tasty!

After attempting to drink the fastest, without spilling, Kelly Brook, Alex Scott, Martin Kemp, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Aitch and Angry Ginge failed in their challenge, leaving the public to decide who they want to save.

While the results will be revealed in tonight’s episode, Alex Scott might be in need of some votes…

Alex is expected to be voted off tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott tipped to be the first campmate to be voted off

In exclusive odds from Sportscasting, the former Lioness is tipped to be the first booted off (8/15).

“With the first elimination taking place tonight, Alex Scott looks most at risk,” spokesperson Shane Orton told ED!

Meanwhile, Loose Women star Kelly Brook follows as the second favourite (5/2). “While she has frustrated plenty of viewers with her behaviour in camp, her memorable presence could give her an edge over Alex in the vote-to-save,” Shane continued.

Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp is “also vulnerable heading into tonight’s exit” with odds of 6/1.

The first elimination is taking place tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Tonight’s first exit could still produce a shock’

Reality star Jack Osbourne and Comedian Ruby Wax, however, don’t seem to have much to worry about (12/1).

The same can be said for rapper Aitch and social media personality Angry Ginge (50/1), who Shane insisted “are safe as houses despite being disqualified in the live trial”.

That said, he believes “viewers will have the final say, and tonight’s first exit could still produce a shock”.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday November 28, 2025.

