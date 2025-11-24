I’m A Celebrity 2025: Alex Scott’s punishment after breaking contraband rule

I’m A Celebrity bosses have reportedly hit Alex Scott with a hefty punishment after she was caught sneaking banned items into camp.

The former Lioness, 41, was seen on camera sprinkling salt over the camp’s crocodile feet dinner during last night’s episode.

It’s a serious rule break, as salt is firmly on the show’s long list of forbidden items – and breaching the code of conduct never goes down well with production.

Alex Scott’s punishment from sneaking contraband into camp has been ‘revealed’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec highlighted Alex’s breach of the rules during Sunday night’s episode.

They promised viewers she would be receiving a punishment for smuggling in the salt.

I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott’s contraband punishment ‘revealed’

Alex’s punishment has now been ‘revealed’ to fans. According to insiders, the entire camp will have one star removed from Aitch’s latest Bushtucker Trial.

Aitch will be seen taking on the trial tonight in an effort to win the stars for camp. It’s called Night Night Sleep Tight and, from the first-look pictures, it is grim.

The rapper has already completed the trial, which sees him lying in a bed full of critters while wearing an eye mask. He has to untie the stars to win them.

It’s not yet known how many stars Aitch won for camp. But thanks to Alex, he will now have one less. This means less food for everybody in camp.

According to reports, all the remaining campmates will be invited to take part in a contraband amnesty. Apparently, if they hand over any banned items, there will be no further punishment.

Alex added salt to the camp’s veg and rice from a small white sachet (Credit: ITV)

Alex Scott’s salt rule break

Alex was seen ripping open a small paper sachet of salt in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity. She was crouched down by the fire in the dark and discreetly sprinkled it on the veg and rice she was cooking.

Earlier in the Bush Telegraph, Alex had said of her cooking plans: “You have fun with the crocodile toes and all of that. Just give me the mushrooms, the potatoes, the kale, the veg, the rice.

“I can get a little stir-fry thing going on and add some flavours in. I know people are going to be happy with that.”

The gang were later seen tucking into their dinner. It’s not known if any of the campmates are aware of Alex’s secret salt seasoning.

Kelly Brook told the group: “It’s really good, it’s really good. Ruby Wax added: “Yeah, that’s the best yet.”

But it was Jack Osbourne – who had cooked the crocodile feet for the dish – who unknowingly received the credit.

Ruby added in the Telegraph: “Jack is a natural. That’s where he belongs, in the kitchen. And this food, the rice and the potatoes, were exquisite. And the mushrooms. That was the best meal I’ve ever had here.”

Tom Read Wilson also complimented the rice and veg. He said in the Telegraph: “The rice was the most flavoursome aspect.”

Ant and Dec had warned in last night’s show that Alex will be punished (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s punishment promise

Presenters Ant and Dec were quick to highlight Alex’s rule break during their live segment away from camp. Ant said to the camera: “Was that a bit of seasoning, Alex?”

Dec added: “I think it was contraband. What’s going to happen? Watch this space.”

Jill Scott, Alex’s close friend and former England teammate, also had something to say about the rule break. She later said on I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show, Unpacked: “I am surprised by Alex doing it as I thought she would follow the rules actually.”

Whether Alex’s slip-up — and the punishment that follows — causes friction in camp is still up in the air. With tensions already simmering in the jungle, it wouldn’t take much for a minor rule break to turn into a full-blown divide.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday November 24, 2025.

