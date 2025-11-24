Complaints pour in over I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley as viewers demand ‘fix this now!’

I’m A Celebrity viewers continue to complain as Lisa Riley avoids yet another Bushtucker Trial tonight (November 24).

The Emmerdale star, 49, has become a favourite among viewers this year. However, despite winning over the public with her personality and humour, they are not impressed that she is the only campmate left not to do a Bushtucker Trial.

Last night (November 23), hosts Ant and Dec delivered news that rapper Aitch had been chosen to do another trial, leaving viewers annoyed. That same episode, Angry Ginge had also participated in yet another.

Lisa Riley has not done a Bushtucker Trial yet (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers react to Lisa Riley avoiding another Bushtucker Trial

“#ImACeleb Lisa needs her trial, guys, can we see anyone other than Ginge or Aitch?” one user wrote on X.

“I like both of them, but can we stop rotating between Aitch and Ginge for every trial? I really wanna see Lisa do one,” another person shared.

“Can we stop voting for Ginge & Aitch and instead get Kelly and Lisa doing a trial?” a third asked.

“I still can’t believe Lisa hasn’t done a trial yet. Can they fix this [bleep] NOW?” a fourth demanded.

“Lisa is never ever doing a trial, is she?” a fifth wrote, adding a “I give up” GIF.

Viewers are eager for Lisa to do a trial for camp (Credit: ITV)

Concerns for Lisa

Last Thursday (November 20), viewers were left concerned over Lisa’s swollen appearance, which wasn’t addressed during the show.

Viewers assumed she had been bitten by a bug and had a nasty reaction.

“Guys, I am worried about lisa, the bugs have really got her,” one user admitted.

“Any else notice Lisa’s eye looks swollen? #ImACeleb,” another shared.

“I think it’s a bug bite that’s swollen,” a user replied, to which another echoed: “Yeah, it doesn’t look good tbh.”

Within the same episode, soap star Lisa was awarded a badge for her positive energy by camp latecomers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 24, 2025.

