I’m A Celebrity viewers have admitted they are worried about Lisa Riley after they noticed her face looked swollen.

The Emmerdale actress, 49, made her jungle debut on Sunday (November 16) during the show’s launch and has already become a favourite with fans at home.

I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley described as ‘genuine’

“I think Lisa is going to be very underrated this series. I’m liking her more and more every day,” one user wrote on X.

“I loooove Lisa, she seems like the biggest sweetheart,” another person shared.

“Lisa Riley is winning this,” a third predicted.

“Martin [Kemp] and Lisa are the two most genuine people in there,” a fourth person insisted.

“Lisa Riley is so pure,” a fifth said.

‘I am worried about Lisa’

Meanwhile, viewers have also expressed their concerns. During Thursday night’s (November 20) episode, many noticed that Lisa’s left eye was swollen.

While nothing was addressed during the show, people have assumed she has been bitten by a bug and had a reaction.

“Guys, I am worried about lisa, the bugs have really got her,” one user admitted.

“Any else notice Lisa’s eye looks swollen? #ImACeleb,” another said.

“I think it’s a bug bite that’s swollen,” a user replied, to which another echoed: “Yeah, it doesn’t look good tbh.”

“What has happened to Lisa? Has she been bitten just below her eye?” another concerned viewer questioned.

During the same episode, latecomers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson awarded Lisa a Community badge for her positive energy in camp.

“In Girl Guides, I got thrown out for throwing pancake mix over everyone,” she revealed in Bush Telegraph. “I feel like I’m redeeming myself, like a proper girl guider. I’ve got a badge to show it. Amazing!”

During tonight’s show (November 21), Shona McGarty, Martin Kemp, Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne take on the Dreaded Dunnies Bushtucker Trial together.

