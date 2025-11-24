I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin shocked as Aitch faces brutal challenge in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch will face a brutal challenge as we take a first look at tonight’s (November 24) Bushtucker Trial.

Following the public vote yesterday (November 23), rapper Aitch was selected to do his third Bushtucker Trial. However, judging by tonight’s teaser, this might be his most brutal one yet…

Aitch was voted to do another trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

During the trial tonight, dubbed Night Night, Sleep Tight, Aitch can be seen lying down on a bed covered in hundreds of critters.

Before the trial began, Aitch’s eyes were covered with a sleeping mask. However, once it was taken off, he had to put his goggles on for safety.

A giant pretend spider then dangled from the ceiling, which held multiple stars on various ropes. Aitch’s first challenge was to untie the stars from the spiders’ legs and put them in his bag.

However, his “nightmare” became more creepy when someone with a cape and mask walked into the room and delivered more distractions.

While trying to untie the stars, a spider crawled directly on Aitch’s face, which even left host Ant McPartlin shocked.

“It’s on his face!” he whispered to viewers.

Ant and Dec reacted as Aitch participated in the trial (Credit: ITV)

Aitch’s previous Bushtucker Trials

During Aitch’s first Bushtucker Trial of the series, the Baby hitmaker had to try to collect as many stars as possible while in an underground chamber surrounded by snakes and crocodiles, among other dangers. He secured seven stars for camp.

However, for this second challenge, Aitch struggled. He failed to secure any stars for camp when he was forced to eat multiple fish eyes.

However, luckily, Loose Women star Kelly Brook and social media personality Angry Ginge also took part in the same Bushtucker Trial.

Angry Ginge had to carry two huge huntsman spiders with his hands and put them into a box. Meanwhile, Kelly had to untie a rope while her head was in a box filled with creatures, including mealworms and crockroaches.

Even though Aitch failed to eat the fish eyes, Angry Ginge and Kelly still managed to secure eight stars for their fellow campmates.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2025: Shona McGarty shows off impressive singing voice in unseen clip

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 24, 2025.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know! We want to hear your thoughts!