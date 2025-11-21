I’m A Celebrity 2025: Shona McGarty shows off impressive singing voice in unseen clip

Shona McGarty has been leaving both viewers and her I’m A Celebrity campmates stunned after treating everyone to a surprise singing segment in camp.

Fans got their first proper listen during the spin-off show, I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, where Shona’s vocals took centre stage for a moment.

Her family have since reshared the clip on social media, making sure anyone who missed her performance can catch up – and it’s already getting plenty of love.

Shona McGarty has wowed her I’m A Celebrity campmates with her singing voice (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty shows off her impressive singing voice

Shona began singing during a quiet moment in camp with Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook. The pair were all smiles and began bopping along as she belted out Proud Mary by Ike and Tina Turner.

Spandau Ballet singer Martin couldn’t then help but join in with Shona’s rendition of the powerhouse classic. Kelly then added a “rollin’!” while shaking her hips to the song.

Shona’s proud family captured the clip on their phones and have since shared it to Instagram. In the background, a female can be heard whooping.

They captioned the clip: “So glad you’ve all heard Shona’s insanely talented voice… Who knew an angel was hiding in plain sight? Rolling on a River never sounded so good.”

Shona’s army of followers were quick to respond. One replied: “She has an amazing voice!” Another added: “Just brilliant… Effortlessly fabulous. Go on girl xxx.”

A third wrote: “A very talented lady!” And someone else chimed in: “Her singing should have been shown in the main ep, her voice is AMAZING.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

Has Shona released any songs?

Shona is best known for playing Whitney Dean in BBC One soap EastEnders. However, she has been focusing on her singing career since leaving in 2024 after 16 years.

Fans had actually been given a glimpse of what she is capable of in 2018 when she recorded a charity Christmas single. Shona and 26 other celebrities recorded the original track called Rock With Rudolph for Great Ormond Street.

Three years later, Shona recorded a cover of The Beatles’ Let It Be for the mental health charity, Mind. In October this year, she recorded her own single, a ballad called Unapologetically Me.

Shona told Music Talkers: “I wrote Unapologetically Me as a reminder to myself, and to anyone who has ever felt pressure to be someone they are not, that it is okay to simply be who you are.

“Having spent years in the public eye, surrounded by glitz, glam, and expectation, I often felt the need to play a character. But beneath all that, I am just human, silly, sensitive, strong, and imperfect, and that is okay.”

Shona’s love of music is actually clear during her appearance in I’m A Celebrity. Viewers will likely catch a glimpse of a treble clef tattoo on her wrist.

Shona struggle during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Shona’s first Bushtucker Trial

Shona is gearing up for her first Bushtucker Trial tonight, and it’s a doozy. The public initially voted for Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne to face Dreaded Dunnies, but newcomers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson then picked Shona and Martin to join them.

The four of them will each be shut inside separate toilet cubicles, tasked with fishing keys out of a slime-filled loo to unlock their doors. And from the first-look pictures, Shona certainly seems to be having a tough time with it.

Thankfully, Jack is right there to talk her through his technique for tackling the stubborn, rusty locks. You can watch the chaos unfold when I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm tonight on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook puts on eye-popping display in busty swimsuit

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday November 21, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you heard Shona McGarty’s singing voice?