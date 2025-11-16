Shona McGarty makes her I’m a Celebrity debut tonight (November 16), but who is she dating at the moment?

The actress shot to fame as Whitney Dean on BBC’s EastEnders back in 2008. And, over the years, Shona has had her fair share of romances.

But which EastEnders star did she date? And why did the police get involved when she got engaged for the second time? Here, ED! is taking a look inside Shona’s love life.

She dated her fellow EastEnders co-star Matt Lapinskas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shona McGarty and EastEnders star’s romance

While on EastEnders, Shona found love in 2011 with one of her co-stars Matt Lapinskas who played Anthony Moon. And according to Matt – who left the soap in 2012 – it was love at first sight for the pair.

He told Closer in 2012: “I had seen Shona on TV and always thought she had a gorgeous smile, but it is all about the personality. When I met her, we just clicked. It really was love at first sight.”

He also revealed that they initially bonded over their love of music. He recalled: “I play the guitar and Shona is an amazing singer, so we would hang out in each other’s dressing rooms playing songs.”

However, in 2013, and after two years of dating Shona and Matt called it quits, with Matt later saying that dating Shona was “like hell”.

As HuffPost UK reports, he told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in 2014: “Shona had no interest in being there for me. All she was interested in was going out partying until 2am.

“She would turn up on my doorstep. Or I’d get a call from one of her friends and have to drop everything. This was a regular thing – she would go out during the week and most weekends.”

Shona McGarty’s split from electrician fiancé

Following her split from Matt, Shona started dating electrician Ryan Harris. Going from strength to strength, the pair got engaged in 2018 when Ryan got down on one knee during her surprise birthday party.

She recalled: “Ryan asked me to cut the birthday cake and I was like: ‘Why? We’re not getting married. But I did it and there was a box on the top of the cake and Ryan asked me to open the box.”

Talking to OK!, Shona added: “When I opened it there was a ring inside and I turned around and Ryan was down on one knee and I started crying.”

In 2020, though, it was announced that Shona and Ryan had ended things. At the time, Shona reflected on the break-up and said: “We were together for six years. When it ended it wasn’t a bad break-up, it was amicable. We both came to the decision that, actually, this isn’t what we really want. It fizzled out and we weren’t the same people.”

She added to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine: “I’ve learned that I’m alright, I’m happy by myself and I don’t need a man.”

Another EastEnders romance…

Shona and EastEnders co-star Max Bowden – the Square’s Ben Mitchell – dated for six months from May to October 2022. The pair became very close very quickly, but called it quits after Max became a father for the first time with his ex-girlfriend, Roisin.

The pair remained co-stars and friends after their split. And Shona even gushing about her close bond with Max’s mum at the British Soap Awards last year. Speaking at the awards she said: “It’s lovely to be here tonight because Max’s mum’s here and I haven’t seen her for ages, I adore her. So it’s lovely to catch up with her.”

Speaking about her ex, she added: “We’re actually better than ever. It’s a friendship, we’re in such a good place. You take a risk, and you do something and it doesn’t work out, but that’s life, you’ve got to take that risk.”

Shona’s whirlwind romance with Irish musician David

In 2023, Shona went Instagram official with Irish musician David Bracken – and things got serious pretty fast.

Like his missus, David also works in the entertainment industry. He has been the lead guitarist of the Irish duo Blessed for nearly 13 years.

“We met on TikTok, a video popped up on my feed and he was playing the guitar and it was just like this unnatural way of playing the guitar, it was mad but incredible,” she told EVOKE.

“I just said it was amazing and you know I didn’t fancy him at all or anything like that, I just liked his guitar playing then he messaged me and said: ‘Oh thanks for the comment I’d love to do a duet with you on TikTok sometime, you’ve got a great voice.'”

Clearly smitten, the pair announced their engagement in July 2024. David popped the question during a romantic picnic date at Holland Park in London.

The moment was almost ruined though as the pair was closing up at the time. He told OK magazine: “I went over to the police, who said: ‘Sorry we are just closing up the park.’

“I said: ‘Would you mind giving me five minutes as I am about to propose to my partner?’ He looked at his watch and said: ‘Of course, and best of luck.'”

She got engaged to David last year (Credit: Shutterstock)

Shona and David ‘split’ rumours surface

In November this year, though, it was reported that Shona and David had ended things.

The soap star was pictured out and about without her engagement ring. She was also recently spotted at the airport ahead of her I’m A Celebrity… stint, without her engagement ring.

A source told The Sun in November: “They are on amicable terms, but have ended their romantic relationship. There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career.”

However, in her I’m A Celebrity… interview ahead of going on the show, Shona seemingly confirmed she is still with David.

A press release reads: “Both her fiancé and family are incredibly excited about Shona going into the jungle. ‘It will be the longest time my fiancé and I have been apart,’ she adds.”

ED! has contacted Shona’s representatives for comment.

Watch Shona on I’m A Celebrity on Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1.

