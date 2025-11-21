Chaos during I’m A Celebrity Dreaded Dunnies Bushtucker Trial tonight as Shona McGarty struggles during first look

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty struggles during tonight’s (November 21) Bushtucker Trial alongside Martin Kemp, Jack Osbourne and Alex Scott.

For all four celebrities, it is their first Bushtucker Trial. But how did they get on? Keep reading to find out…

Four celebrities are taking part in the Bushtucker Trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Dreaded Dunnies trial

Last night, the public voted for Jack and Alex to take part in their first trial, Dreaded Dunnies.

However, during the I’m A Celeb aftershow, Unpacked, it was revealed that latecomers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson picked Shona and Martin to join them.

In a clip shared ahead of tonight’s show, all four celebs can be seen sitting down separately in their own cage.

While trying to stay calm and unscrew as many stars for camp, they are being covered in critters.

Jack appeared calm, which host Declan Donnelly pointed out. “Look at Jack’s technique!” he said.

Feeling the pressure, Shona tried to sing through the challenge. “Let it rain down on me!” she sang as she was covered in cockroaches.

While struggling, Shona shouted: “It’s not coming out!” Remaining calm, Jack helped Shona guide her through his technique.

“You’ve got to hold it up right and then spin it with your finger,” he said.

Martin managed to unscrew a star and pass it through to Alex. However, it seems trying to secure the other stars isn’t going to be an easy challenge.

I’m A Celebrity campmate Shona McGarty struggled during the trial (Credit: ITV)

All the Bushtucker Trials so far

For the first Bushtucker Trial of the series on Monday (November 17), social media star Angry Ginge and comedian Ruby Wax took part in the eating challenge and bagged all 10 stars.

The following day, rapper Aitch had to try to collect as many stars as possible while in an underground chamber surrounded by snakes and crocodiles, among other dangers. He secured seven stars for camp.

On Wednesday (November 19), comedian Eddie Kadi brought back six stars for camp yesterday during the A-Scare-ium, which was an underwater challenge.

Last night (November 20), Kelly Brook, Angry Ginge and Aitch had to face their fears during Camp Fright.

For Angry Ginge’s challenge, he had to carry two huge huntsman spiders with his hands and put them into a box. Kelly Brook had to untie a rope while her head was in a box filled with creatures, including mealworms and crockroaches.

Aitch struggled to eat fish eyes, despite several attempts. That said, they still managed to bring back eight stars for camp.

Read more: Kelly Brook leaves I’m A Celebrity viewers repulsed after revealing ‘gross’ habit: ‘Yuck!’

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday November 21, 2025.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!