Frightened I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge hits back at Vogue Williams in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge fires back at Vogue Williams as he faces his fears in tonight’s (November 20) Bushtucker Trial with Aitch and Kelly Brook.

The Bushtucker Trial is the first for Loose Women star Kelly. However, for Angry Ginge and Aitch, it is their second.

I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trials

For the first Bushtucker Trial of the series on Monday (November 17), social media star Angry Ginge and comedian Ruby Wax took part in the eating challenge and bagged all 10 stars.

The following day, rapper Aitch had to try to collect as many stars as possible while in an underground chamber surrounded by snakes and crocodiles, among other dangers. He secured seven out of 10 stars.

After comedian Eddie Kadi brought back six stars for camp yesterday during the A-Scare-ium, the pressure is on Kelly, Angry Ginge and Aitch to feed a hungry camp.

Angry Ginge hits back at Vogue Williams during trial

In a preview ahead of tonight’s show, Angry Ginge must “face his ultimate fear”, which is spiders.

His challenge is to collect two huge huntsman spiders with his hands and carry them into a box. The furry creatures are hidden inside a dark tent, which he has to poke his head through.

His fellow campmates are watching him as he takes part, as well as latecomers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson, who were next to him and were trying to guide him.

“Breathe through it Ginge,” Tom said before Vogue added: “Close your eyes and grab it!”

Ginge then turned over to the Irish presenter and hit back: “Have you ever caught a spider before?” to which she bluntly responded: “No!” and laughed.

Tom tried to help Ginge, telling him he should think of the spiders “as a friend”. Kneeling down in the tent, Ginge hilariously turned around and gave him a stern look.

Declan Donnelly found his stare rather comical, remarking: “If looks could kill!”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1.

