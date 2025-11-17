I’m A Celebrity 2025 schedule and why tonight’s episode has a shorter time slot

I’m A Celebrity 2025 is officially up and running – and if you’re already hooked, you’re probably wondering what time tonight’s episode is on and what the new campmates are facing next.

Ant and Dec were back on our screens last night, launching another round of jungle chaos as viewers were properly introduced to this year’s line-up.

With the show now set to take over our evenings for the next three weeks, here’s exactly when to tune in tonight – and what you can expect from the camp.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 continues tonight after last night’s launch show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity faces schedule time change on ITV tonight

The launch show of I’m A Celebrity was a cracker, as usual. Five of this year’s 10 celebrities were forced to parachute from a helicopter, while the other five had other fears to face.

Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Lisa Riley and Alex Scott were all whisked off to a retreat. But it wasn’t a relaxing affair. Oh, no. The five-some ended up with their heads in glass boxes before snakes were dropped on them.

Talk about a baptism of fire!

All 10 are now in camp but, given all the drama, the launch show ran on ITV1 for one hour and 35 minutes. There has been a very slight tweak to the schedule tonight, with it ending at 10.30pm instead of 10.35pm. But what’s five minutes, eh? Especially when Thursday’s show is going down to an hour and 15 minutes… waaa!

Tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

US comedy queen Ruby Wax and content creator Angry Ginge are taking on tonight’s Bushtucker Trial. Their fate was sealed following the first public vote.

ITV has already given us a first look at the trial, called The Divey. And it’s an eating one. Yuck! The strength of Angry Ginge and Ruby’s stomachs are really going to be put to the test in this one. One dish being served up to Angry Ginge is a camel toe infused with cockroach smoke… Delightful.

How many dishes they eat will translate to stars for the camp. We all know the score now – the stars are then traded for meals.

There has, however, been a change to the Bushtucker Trial rules this year, which viewers should be aware of. The ‘two in a row and then you go’ rule has been brought in to ensure the same celebrity isn’t repeatedly voted for consecutive Trials.

So even if Angry Ginge and Ruby make you want to vote them again and again after watching them tonight, they will only be able to do one more before it moves to someone else. Gone are the days where one celeb does seven Bushtucker Trials on the trot!

Angry Ginge is taking on a Bushtucker Trial with Ruby Wax in tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back tonight at 9pm. Ant and Dec will be returning live from Australia to dish out all the latest jungle drama – including that eating trial everyone’s been talking about.

Viewers will once again get the chance to vote for which celebrity they want to see tackle the next Bushtucker Trial. Voting is open during the show via the I’m A Celebrity app under the ‘Vote Now’ tab, or you can head straight to itv.com/vote.

And for those who can’t get enough, the spin-off show Unpacked is also on later tonight. Hosted by Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, it kicks off at 10.35pm on ITV2 and runs for an hour with even more behind-the-scenes chaos.

With camp life heating up already, we can’t help wondering if anyone is close to shouting “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!” You never quite know…

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday November 17, 2025.

