Jack Osbourne confuses I’m A Celebrity viewers with ‘trust’ confession to Angry Ginge

Jack Osbourne sparked the same reaction from I’m A Celebrity viewers tonight over his “trust” comment to Angry Ginge.

In a recent episode, Ginge, who is a favourite to win the series, pranked his campmates by telling them he only managed to get five stars during a Bushtucker trial.

In fact, he had actually won 10 stars which was later revealed when the camp’s dinner arrived.

But it seems Ginge’s playful joke has been playing on Jack’s mind. On Monday night’s show, Jack opened up about trusting his campmate.

Jack has left some I’m A Celebrity viewers confused (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne’s ‘trust’ comment to Angry Ginge on I’m A Celebrity

As the camp gathered round the firepit, the campmates were discussing Aitch and Ginge being camp leader and deputy leader.

Ruby Wax asked: “Are we playing king and deputy, and we’re the low people? Should I be frightened?”

She then added that she felt “a little” scared of Aitch and Ginge, saying she didn’t think Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson “took it seriously” when they were camp leader and deputy.

But Aitch tried to reassure her, saying the only thing that had changed was that he didn’t have a chore to do.

Ruby admitted: “No but there’s a vibe…”

Meanwhile, Jack then added: “I know this isn’t intentional Ginge but it got in my head about how well you played saying you only got five stars. I was like, can I trust Ginge? Has he been lying the whole time? It legitimately did play with me.”

Ginge replied: “Well, my apologies. My whole thing since being in here is keep the vibe up, make people laugh.”

Ginge apologised for his playful prank (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Jack’s comment

The debacle sparked many reactions on X, with some people taking issue with Jack’s comments.

Some even thought he was confusing the jungle with BBC’s The Traitors! Of course, on The Traitors, the players have to hide being a traitor from the faithful and therefore, trust is always an issue on the show.

One person said: “‘I just don’t think I can trust you.’ Sorry am I watching I’m A Celeb or Traitors? Also everyone jokes about getting less stars, even Jack himself.”

Another wrote: “Does Jack think he’s on The Traitors or something?”

Someone else added: “Why does Jack think he’s on Celebrity Traitors?”

However, one viewer did agree with Ruby and Jack it seems.

They wrote: “Totally agree with Ruby… Aitch and Ginge have let the power go to their head.”

