I’m A Celebrity odds as Aitch overtakes Angry Ginge as new favourite to win

The new series of I’m A Celebrity got underway on Sunday (November 16), with 10 new famous faces heading into the jungle – but who has the hottest odds at the bookies in terms of winning the entire show?

In the first twist of the series, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson were last night unveiled as this year’s late-entry campmates, set to enter camp tonight (November 20).

So, how has that changed the game? Who’s looking likely to be eliminated first? And who are the early favourites to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle?

New I’m A Celebrity campmates cause a stir – but not in a good way for Vogue

Speaking on behalf of Sportscasting, Shane Orton gave us the lowdown.

“The two late-arrival campmates enter at opposite ends of the betting markets,” he revealed.

“Punters immediately began placing wagers on Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson, backing him into 6/1 third favourite, shortening from 12/1. However, the initial reaction to Irish model and podcaster Vogue Williams was much cooler.

“As she enters the jungle, with her husband Spencer Matthews having competed in a past season, she has been met with a lack of interest from both viewers and bettors, causing her odds to drift out to 33/1,” he explained.

Bookies odds – who is favourite to win I’m A Celebrity?

It seems there has also been a shift in the current favourite to win.

“Former favourite, TikTok star Angry Ginge, has now been overtaken by the new 7/4 favourite, rapper Aitch,” Shane shared.

And there’s another star who is beginning to win viewers over.

“A special mention goes to Ruby Wax, whose unique brand of chaos is resonating strongly with viewers. She is now the 10/1 fourth favourite, having been as big as a 50/1 rank outsider at the start of the show.”

Who will be the first to leave I’m A Celebrity?

Shane also discussed who is most likely to be the first celebrity eliminated. It hasn’t yet been confirmed when the first elimination will take place on I’m A Celebrity. However, it is likely to be near the end of next week.

“In the first-elimination market, there was a similar pattern for the newcomers. Tom Read Wilson enters as a long shot at 28/1 to be the first to leave, while Vogue Williams goes straight in as the 6/1 fourth favourite to be sent back over the bridge by the voting public.”

Ouch!

He continued: “After a tough trial last night, Eddie Kadi remains favourite to be eliminated first, but he now has company at the top of the market, as former Lioness and current TV presenter Alex Scott has been backed into 7/2 second favourite. Model Kelly Brook already appears to be grating on viewers and is a 9/2 chance to be given the push.”

