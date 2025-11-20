I’m A Celebrity 2025: Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson named as camp leaders

I’m A Celebrity has only just found its rhythm, but Ant and Dec have already dropped a juicy twist – the first camp leaders of the series have been chosen, and the whole place is about to feel a lot more like a mischievous summer camp.

Dec teased the shake-up as late arrivals Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson get ready to make their grand entrance. The duo will debut tonight in Camp Fright, where the rest of the celebs will come face to face with them for the very first time. Expect chaos, hierarchy… and plenty of grumbling from those not thrilled about taking orders.

But who are the new camp leaders? We bet you can’t guess…

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson are making their I’m A Celebrity entrance tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Vogue and Tom are first camp leaders

In no great surprise, Vogue and Tom are appointed the leaders of Camp Fright. They will now be the two main heads, ordering the OG campmates around.

We bet that will go down well… not!

Dec revealed the news on last night’s I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked. He told hosts Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers that Vogue and Tom will be Chief Explorers, while the rest of the celebs will be Bush Explorers.

Dec said: “So they’re coming in as Chief Explorers of Camp Fright. So basically, they’re going to be the camp leaders.

“All of the trials and challenges over the next few days will take place at Camp Fright. The rest of the camp have to impress the Chief Explorers, the new arrivals.

“The Chief Explorers get to give out badges, which will equal rewards and little treats for the camp.”

Ant added: “It’s like a summer camp, basically. And it will rumble on for the next few days.” Dec then clarified: “Vogue and Tom will be in charge. They are Chief Explorers and the rest of the camp are Bush Explorers.”

This also means the duo will be staying in a luxury ‘jungle ‘leader’s lodge’, when the campmates are stuck in the jungle.

A source told The Mirror: “The treehouse is a psychological experiment. They will be looking down on their subjects… its’s going to inflame.

“The two of them will arrive with a bang, and will be controlling everything that the camp do. They will control their lives, control what they are doing, and control what chores they do.”

Who’s doing the Camp Fright trial?

I’m A Celebrity bosses have now given viewers a first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial. The public have chosen Kelly Brook, Aitch and Angry Ginge to do the trial, which is aptly called… Camp Fright.

The trial is based at the new camp and all three celebrities are going to be facing their fears. Ginge has to carry giant spiders and toads with his bare hands, while Kelly and Aitch are facing something different.

As revealed by Kemi last night in Unpacked, one of them will have to stand with their head in a glass box filled with critters. At the same time, they need to undo a series of knots. How very Scout-y!

The other one will be eating something… not so delicious from the camp fire. Giant fish eyes on skewers to be precise. Puke!

How many stars will they win for their campmates? And will any of them earn an extra badge by Chief Explorers Vogue and Tom? We can’t wait to find out.

Vogue and Tom have been made the leaders of Camp Fright (Credit: ITV)

When is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

Ant and Dec are back on our screens tonight for the next instalment of I’m A Celebrity, settling into their familiar 9pm slot on both ITV1 and ITVX.

Tonight’s episode wraps at 10.15pm, which is when Unpacked kicks off over on ITV2. This week’s panel features Alison Hammond, Melvin Odoom and Leigh Francis – a trio guaranteed to cause trouble in the best way.

And as always, Ant and Dec will be dashing over to the spin-off to dish out their freshest take on the campmates’ antics.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday November 20, 2025.

