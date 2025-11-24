All the I’m A Celebrity stars’ partners and relationships – from Tom Read Wilson to Ruby Wax and Kelly Brook

The cast of I’m A Celebrity have been open about the partners they’re missing while in the camp – but some have been more coy than others when it comes to speaking about a boyfriend, girlfriend or lack thereof…

So who’s loved up and looking forward to a romantic bridge reunion, and who might be hoping to find their happily ever after in camp? Read on and we’ll tell you!

Celebs Go Dating star Tom is currently single (Credit: ITV)

Tom Read Wilson’s relationship status

Tom Read Wilson, known for his warm wit as the receptionist on Celebs Go Dating, is currently single and says he’s “very happy” in his own company.

He’s openly gay and has spoken in past interviews about the joys of “dating himself”, treating himself to meals, theatre trips, and other solo adventures.

While he doesn’t rule out finding love in the future, he’s made it clear that any relationship would be “a beloved addition”, rather than something he’s actively dependent on.

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue has been married to Spencer Matthews since 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams is currently married to Spencer Matthews, a former Made in Chelsea star. The two tied the knot in 2018 and share three children together – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Despite occasional public speculation about their marriage, Vogue has firmly defended their relationship, calling it “solid” and saying what really matters is their own truth and family.

She’s also spoken candidly about their early dating days – admitting she once thought Spencer was a “sociopath”, but was quickly won over by his personality. Recently, she’s emphasised the couple is making a conscious effort to prioritise their relationship and spend quality time together, especially after becoming parents.

The rapper has shared he has a soft spot for Shona, after a reportedly relationship split (Credit: ITV)

Aitch

Up until very recently, The Mirror reported that Aitch was in a ‘secret’ relationship with Lois Cottam, a psychology student from Cheshire. However, the outlet is now reporting that he split up with her mere weeks before entering the jungle.

“Aitch and Lois still have a lot of love for each other, but they decided they are better off as friends,” the source said. “They enjoyed the time they spent together. Things ended amicably between them.”

It’s probably just as well that they split, as viewers are hoping for a romance between him and fellow contestant Shona McGarty, who he admitted he has a “soft spot” for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

I’m A Celebrity partners – Alex Scott

Alex Scott has been in a relationship with pop star and Jet2Holidays icon Jess Glynne since October 2023, although it’s rumoured that they actually got together in the summer of 2023.

In a recent heartwarming moment, Alex opened up to Ruby Wax about how she sees herself marrying Jess one day.

“I think before [Jess], I never knew happiness,” she said. “She approached me in one of those boujie places in London, the private membership clubs. I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me. It was really ballsy and I was like, ‘I like your ballsiness’, and then the spark was just instant and then, yeah… We fell madly in love.”

“I will get married to her,” she added. “Just waiting for her to ask, Rubes! I know my forever is with her.”

Responding to the moment on Instagram, Jess coyly said, “I better go get a ring.”

Ginge is single and ready to mingle (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge

Morgan ‘Angry Ginge’ Burtwistle is something of an enigma when it comes to his relationship status. He’s been linked to fellow influencers Kaci Jay and Jolie Sharp in the past and even had a very believable AI-generated image of him kissing a blonde woman go viral.

However, a source told the Daily Mail: “Ginge is very much single at the moment, but you wouldn’t know it from the amount of AI girlfriends popping up online.

“His only current commitments are to the jungle and The Bov Boys. He’s seen all the AI photos in the past, and he finds it hilarious. Some of the edits are so good, even his family have done a double take.

“He’s genuinely flattered by the attention, even if he’s currently living off rice and beans and battling insects. He knows people are emotionally invested because of what they see online, but he’s very relaxed about it and most definitely still single.”

That being said, the outlet reports that Ginge alluded to a girlfriend back in 2024.

According to SportBible, Ginge’s friend Tays also said: “Ginge told me before he went on there, that he’s going on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to find a girlfriend. That is the reason he said he is going on I’m A Celebrity, he said that he is going there to find a girlfriend.”

Eddie Kadi

At the time of writing, Eddie Kadi’s relationship status is unknown. However, he does have an eight-year-old daughter.

In an interview with ITV, he said: “Raising a daughter is a beautiful thing and my daughter is extremely excited. It’s going to be a story for her every single day. And if I were to be crowned ‘King of the Jungle’, my daughter would be the proudest daughter in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

I’m A Celebrity partners – Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has been married to interior designer Aree Gearhart since 2023. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding just four years after they first went public with their relationship. “We planned to always have a small wedding, then the plans changed a few times,” Jack told Entertainment Tonight. “It all came together very quickly, and it was just really nice. It was maybe like 25 guests, and it was perfect.”

The pair share a daughter, Maple. Aree is also stepmother to Jack’s three other children from a previous marriage. In an interview before going into the jungle, Jack said: “It’s going to be very difficult not speaking to my wife and kids. But yes, I do hope I can make my family proud.”

Kelly and her husband did Celebrity Race Across The World together (Credit: BBC)

Kelly Brook

After a tumultuous love life, Kelly Brook is married to Jeremy Pasiri. The pair first connected after Kelly messaged him on Instagram back in 2015. They got married seven years later, in 2022.

Kelly has since described her marriage to Jeremy is her “most successful relationship”.

“We completely trust each other, we’re with each other all the time,” she told the Mirror. “We have the same kind of goals. We have a lot in common, and he’s very handsome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has been with her partner Al since 2014. They got engaged in 2018. However, Lisa recently U-turned on her plans to walk down the aisle with Al.

After previously stating the pair had no intention of getting married, she’s now said if she makes the show final, then they might celebrate by tying the knot!

Shirlie has been married to Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp for nearly four decades (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp has been married to soulmate Shirlie Holliman since 1998. They got together in 1983. Together, they share two children: Harley, 35, and Roman, 32.

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, Martin says the secret to his successful 37-year marriage is friendship. “Shirlie is everything for me,” he said. “Everything I do in my life, I do it for her.”

Ruby’s been married three times (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Wax

It was third time lucky for Ruby Wax. She was married twice before prior to tying the knot with current husband Ed Bye in 1988. The pair, who met earlier in the 1980s, have been married for 37 years.

Ruby spilled the beans on their “unconventional” relationship in an interview with Fabulous, saying: “I have my friends, he has his friends. I don’t assume we have the same tastes. It’s understood we both have different careers. We’re together but we have different tastes and jobs – and that’s OK. We don’t step on each other’s toes and I don’t really see myself as Mrs Bye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

Shona McGarty

Shona McGarty is currently thought to be single, having recently reportedly called off her engagement to Irish musician David Bracken.

The split was reportedly amicable – so much so that he posted to wish her luck in the jungle. Sources said they split after they “realised they wanted different things” and are “on good terms”.

