Inside Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s 42-year romance – marriage bombshell; ‘make-or-break’ moment; sex confession

Martin and Shirlie Kemp are one of the UK’s most loved showbiz couples – but a lot of stuff has gone down during their 42-year romance…

Since meeting in the 1980s, Singer Martin, 63 – who is on I’m A Celebrity today (November 23) – and Shirlie, 63 have gone from strength to strength – tying the knot and welcoming two children, including Roman, 32 and Harleymoon, 36.

However, like most romances, Martin and Shirlie have had their fair share of ups and downs. Here, ED! is taking a look inside their relationship.

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Martin and Shirlie Kemp meet?

Martin and Shirlie first started dating way back in 1983. And it turns out the late pop star George Michael Michael had a huge role in Shirlie and Martin getting together.

Martin had given Shirlie his phone number after being invited to an event by George, introducing the two. However, George had to encourage her to make her move.

She admitted to the Mirror: “I thought [Martin] might be out of my league. I left his number in my pocket for ages. George was, like: ‘I just don’t understand why you’re not calling him.’ I told him it was intimidating to call him. I mean, he was – he is – just so gorgeous.

“It was George who called Martin in the end. We were in his bedroom, and he picked up the phone, dialled the number and just gave me the phone. I was in at the deep end by then.”

They have had their ups and downs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin and Shirlie’s marriage bombshell

Going from strength to strength, Martin and Shirlie tied the knot in 1988 in a clifftop ceremony in St Lucia. But it seems the romantic ceremony may not have been as official as he first thought.

On his podcast with son Roman, FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp, Martin said last year: “I just remember going to the clifftop, giving someone a couple of hundred dollars… She basically said to me and mum: ‘Martin do you love Shirlie?’

“And I said yes. Then she said: ‘Shirlie do you love Martin?’ and she said yes, and then she said you’re married. It was as basic as that,” he added.

Martin then recalled how the witness brought a bottle of champagne that they opened. He also said there were no vows and he has always worried it wasn’t legal.

He shared: “I’ve always avoided this. I don’t want to tell Mum I don’t think we’re married…I can’t remember signing anything.”

The I’m A Celebrity had a brain tumour battle in the 1990s (Credit: ITV)

Martin on ‘make-or-break’ moment

In the 1990s, after Martin noticed a lump on his head, he was diagnosed with two brain tumours. Due to his diagnosis, he was unable to work for four years.

He also developed epilepsy as a result. At the time, Martin and wife Shirlie had two young children, and faced financial difficulty.

“The time when I was really sick was when it could have ended for me and Shirlie,” he told Classic Pop magazine in 2020.

“For most couples, that moment makes you or breaks you. It made us stronger, but the stress is so humongous it can tear couples apart,” he then continued.

Shirlie then added: “When you’re with someone who’s that critically ill, it strips away everything. You see life for what it truly is and we realised life is so precious.”

Martin once made an eyebrow-raising sex confession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin in shock sex confession

During an appearance on Loose Women in May, Martin shocked his co-stars with a bedroom confession about his sex life with Shirlie.

The conversation soon turned onto the topic of scheduling sex with a partner – and Martin wasn’t a fan of it. “I don’t think you can schedule sex,” he said.

“If I had to look in my diary and it says 7:30pm on a Thursday night, I’m going to do it… I don’t think it works. I even feel under pressure if it’s a Sunday morning!” he quipped, as the live audience laughed along.

Later on, after listening to the debate on Loose Women, Martin was quizzed on whether he would schedule intimacy.

He said: “I will definitely give it a try.” Martin added: “I’ll give Shirl a call in a minute,” as he looked down at his watch.

“I’ll book it in… Hang on, this is going out live isn’t it?” he added, before pointing down at the camera. Martin then quipped: “Shirl, get yourself ready, I’m on the way home.”

