Martin Kemp defends shock sex confession about wife Shirlie: ‘We’re really open’

Martin Kemp has spoken out following his shock sex confession about wife Shirlie.

Spandau Ballet singer Martin, 63, and Shirlie, 63, are one of the UK’s most loved showbiz couples.

Since meeting in 1983, the pair have gone from strength to strength – tying the knot and welcoming two children, including Roman, 32.

However, last month, Martin made an outrageous sex confession – and this week he was quick to defend himself…

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Kemp’s sex confession about Shirlie

During an appearance on Loose Women in May, Martin shocked his co-stars with a bedroom confession about his sex life with Shirlie.

I even feel under pressure if it’s a Sunday morning!

The conversation soon turned onto the topic of scheduling sex with a partner – and Martin wasn’t a fan of it. “I don’t think you can schedule sex,” he said.

“If I had to look in my diary and it says 7:30pm on a Thursday night, I’m going to do it… I don’t think it works. I even feel under pressure if it’s a Sunday morning!” he quipped, as the live audience laughed along.

He made a shock sex confession (Credit: ITV)

What else did Martin say?

Later on, after listening to the debate on Loose Women, Martin was quizzed on whether he would schedule intimacy.

He said: “I will definitely give it a try.”

Martin added: “I’ll give Shirl a call in a minute,” as he looked down at his watch.

“I’ll book it in… Hang on, this is going out live isn’t it?” he added, before pointing down at the camera. Martin then quipped: “Shirl, get yourself ready, I’m on the way home.”

Martin was grilled about his admission (Credit: ITV)

Martin defends himself on This Morning

Fast forward to Thursday (June 5) and Martin was quizzed about his outrageous confession while on This Morning.

Sitting down with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, the show aired a clip from Martin’s interview on Loose Women.

Defending himself after previously insinuating he felt “pressure” to have sex with Shirlie, Martin said on This Morning: “You cut out the bit where I look down the lens and say: ‘Get yourself ready Shirl, I’m coming home!'”

Martin then insisted that there were no hard feelings and he reflected: “My family have grown up taking the mickey out of each other.”

He added: “We’re really open, sex isn’t taboo, never has been.”

Revealing the difference from his own upbringing Martin continued: “Growing up, if we saw people kissing on TV, people would pretend to be asleep.”

Martin Kemp on marriage to Shirlie

After meeting in 1983, Martin and Shirlie tied the knot back in 1988 in a clifftop ceremony in St Lucia.

But it seems the romantic ceremony may not have been as official as he first thought.

“Me and mum were in St Lucia. We were standing on this clifftop overlooking the Caribbean,” Martin recalled on his podcast with son Roman, FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp.

He added: “Mum had this kind of mini skirt, white dress thing on and I remember standing on the clifftop waiting for her and she climbed out the back of a truck to climb up the rocks to get to the clifftop. When she got there, there was this person that we’d collared to be the witness….I don’t remember signing anything.”

Martin went on: “I just remember going to the clifftop, giving someone a couple of hundred dollars! She basically said to me and mum: ‘Martin do you love Shirlie?’

“And I said yes. Then she said: ‘Shirlie do you love Martin?’ and she said yes, and then she said you’re married. It was as basic as that.”

