I’m A Celebrity stars next to their famous lookalikes including Ruby Wax who was mistaken for Hollywood actress

I’m A Celebrity is absolutely stacked with big personalities this year – though if you’ve found yourself doing a double-take at a few of them due to famous lookalikes, you’re not alone.

At first glance, you might think the camp is hosting everyone from Nigella Lawson to Boy George… but no, that would actually be Kelly Brook and rapper Aitch.

To be fair, it’s an understandable mix-up. Kelly has openly joked in the past about wanting to be “the next Nigella,” and viewers can’t unsee the uncanny likeness. As for Aitch, both fans and his fellow campmates have pointed out just how much he resembles Culture Club icon Boy George – it’s become a bit of a running theme around camp already.

So, if you’ve been spotting lookalikes left, right and centre this season of I’m A Celebrity, you’re in good company. Here are the celebrity doppelgängers causing chatter around the campfire.

Kelly Brook once fancied herself as the next Nigella (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook reveals dream to be ‘next Nigella Lawson’

Kelly Brook herself once shared her ambition to be ‘the next Nigella Lawson’ in a 2020 interview. Speaking to The Mirror during the COVID lockdown, Kelly said: “During this time I’ve realised my dream job is just to be home and work from home and make a nice, lifestyle TV show.”

She continued: “Gardening and cooking, growing your own veg and fruit and stuff like that – and do something that’s a bit Nigella, a bit Martha Stewart.

“Have a few dogs and chickens running around and just have a dreamy TV show doing all the things you love to do. I don’t know if anyone would watch it but it would be my dream.”

Not a part of the dream? Preparing eels, if her repulsed gagging in last night’s episode is anything to go by. Still, you can’t deny the resemblance.

Eagle-eyed viewers have likened Ruby Wax to Rizzo from Grease (Credit: ITV)

Rizzo from Grease? Is that you?

Meanwhile, some viewers have taken to social media to point out the resemblance between celebrity funnywoman Ruby Wax and Rizzo from the iconic musical Grease.

“I didn’t know Rizzo from Grease was on I’m a celeb,” wrote one fan on X.

“Ruby Wax in the jungle has the exact same vibe as Rizzo checking her makeup before causing drama at Rydell High,” said another.

Have you spotted the resemblance?

Some say rapper Aitch looks like 2022 winner Boy George (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans think Rapper Aitch is Boy George’s lookalike

Viewers haven’t been able to resist weighing in on Aitch’s growing list of celebrity doppelgängers, with plenty now insisting he’s a dead ringer for a young Boy George. Ruby even chimed in with the same comparison – and fans were quick to point out they’d been thinking it too.

“Not Ruby saying Aitch looks like Boy George when I’m seeing tweets saying the same,” one amused viewer wrote. Another added: “Said to my mum yesterday that Aitch looked like Boy George.”

The whole thing is even more ironic given Aitch admitted the other day that he doesn’t actually know who Boy George is – despite the Culture Club legend appearing on the show back in 2022.

And if that wasn’t enough, some people are getting in a muddle over his name as well, confusing him with H from Steps. Aitch… H from Steps… you can see how the mix-ups keep happening.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

