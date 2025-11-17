I’m A Celebrity viewers think Ruby Wax is in this iconic 1970s movie – but is it her?

Ruby Wax has certainly caught I’m A Celebrity viewers’ attention since arriving in the jungle – but some are convinced they know her from the movie Grease.

The star made a big entrance on the ITV1 show last night and was thrown straight in the deep end, with her head in a box of snakes.

But not everyone (especially the younger generation) knows who she is. And many are thinking she had a lead role in the 1978 film Grease. But did she?!

I’m A Celebrity fans think Ruby Wax was in Grease (Credit: ITV)

Ruby isn’t the only famous face fans think recognise from somewhere else, either. There is another star in the jungle who is at the centre of a case of mistaken identity!

I’m A Celebrity: Was Ruby Wax in Grease?

As soon as Ruby Wax appeared on screen in I’m A Celebrity, any viewers younger than the Millennial generation were certain they knew who she was. That actress from Grease. Main character Betty Rizzo, in fact.

One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Ruby Wax looks like Rizzo from Grease.” Another added: “Ruby Wax is proper giving Rizzo from Grease vibes.”

But was Ruby in Grease. Are they right? In short, no! Ruby might bear a resemblance to Rizzo – the feisty tough-girl leader of the Pink Ladies – but she definitely did not play her.

The character was portrayed by Stockard Channing. Stockard was actually 33 when she took on the role of Rizzo, even though the character was 17. The US actress is 81 years old now and is also known for playing First Lady Abbey Bartlet in the NBC television series, The West Wing.

In comparison, Ruby is 72. And as well as acting, the American-British born star is also known for her very successful comedy career.

We bet she’d crack a laugh when she finds out who people are mistaking her for!

Aitch might think being mistaken to H from Steps is a Tragedy (Credit: TV/ Splashnews.com/ Grant Buchanan)

Was Aitch in Steps?

In another muddle up, some I’m A Celebrity fans have been left wondering if Aitch was in the 90s pop band Steps. This time, however, the younger Gen Zs among us are off the hook. They definitely all know who Aitch is.

Yes, it is confusing. Aitch is pronounced ‘H’, as his real name is Harrison Armstrong. And there was an H in Steps. Ian ‘H’ Watkins starred in the band alongside Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans and Faye Tozer.

But this Aitch is definitely not the same H that the aforementioned millennials danced around to in their bedrooms as teenagers. Quite the opposite, in fact.

For a start, Step’s H is 49 years old. Aitch, meanwhile, is 25. Plus, they look absolutely nothing alike and their music couldn’t be more polar opposite.

Is it a Tragedy? It’s assumed Aitch might see his mistaken identity as just this… Oops!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Monday November 17, 2025).