All the stars picking sides in Kelly Brook ‘bullying’ scandal – Kelly Osbourne; Jeremy Parisi; star’s former housekeeper

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook has been defended by those closest to her amid an ongoing “bullying” row in the jungle.

The star, 46, has come under fire from viewers, as well as a certain famous face, for her behaviour towards Jack Osbourne while on the show…

Kelly Brook ‘bullying’ scandal explained

Last week, Kelly, 46, came under fire for her behaviour towards fellow campmate Jack Osbourne.

She and Jack clashed over the cooking. Despite Kelly being the camp’s designated cook, Jack was keen to help out.

However, Jack called Kelly out on how she was cutting the potatoes. Kelly was also unhappy that Jack had taken over preparing and cooking that night’s meal – eels – despite her clearly struggling and looking ill.

“I saw Jack’s eyes light up, it was like Christmas to Jack, and he came running over and elbowed me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman, and I was like, no, I’m going to do it,” Kelly said in the Bush Telegraph.

In a camp meeting the next day, Kelly let her feelings be known. “I’m not going to lie, last night I just felt a bit lost. I just want to be so useful. And I am still trying to find my place in the camp in terms of what to do. So, I’m sorry Jack if I’m coming at you and if I’m cutting potatoes wrong. But honestly, it’s only coming from a place where I just want to help,” she said.

Kelly Osbourne slams ‘bully’ Kelly Brook

After those scenes aired, Jack’s older sister, Kelly Osbourne, took to social media to slam Kelly Brook.

“Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you,” she said in an Instagram story.

“Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish… you’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics.

“You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully,” she then added.

Kelly’s stepdad and husband leap to her defence

Following Kelly O’s remarks, Kelly B’s stepdad defended the model, telling the Daily Mail that the backlash over her comments was “a load of rubbish”.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s husband, Jeremy Parisi, revealed that he’s found himself in Jack’s position “many times” at home with the model. However, he stressed that Kelly just wants what’s best for the camp.

“Kelly is the head chef in our house and is such a talented cook. I’ve been in Jack’s position many times and know she will have just wanted the campmates to eat the best meal possible,” he told The Sun.

Jeremy added: “Kelly is a perfectionist and feeding people is her love language, she loves to cook for family and friends so is definitely enjoying that role in camp.”

Ex-housekeeper defends Kelly Brook

Meanwhile, the model’s former housekeeper, Gemma Daniels, who worked for Kelly for nine years, took to TikTok to defend her former employer.

“She used to get us the most beautiful, thoughtful Christmas presents. When she’d get stuff for free, she would ask if we wanted it. There aren’t people who would do that. She didn’t need us there, but knew that we needed the money and she let me bring my children there – and there aren’t many people who would do that.”

Gemma insisted that Kelly isn’t a bully, and thinks she’s being portrayed “really wrong” on the ITV series.

“I feel like she’s being portrayed really wrong on I’m A Celebrity. She was the most amazing cook and she doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. She is the most amazing woman, and I feel like people are coming for her – like Kelly Osbourne – when she is in the jungle, unaware of what’s going on out here,” she then continued.

“I hate seeing her portrayed as a bully because she isn’t one.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

