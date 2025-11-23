I’m A Celebrity fans urged Kelly Brook to “read the room” after she “trampled” over Jack Osbourne’s emotional moment on tonight’s show (Sunday, November 23).

Kelly celebrated her 46th birthday today, but viewers weren’t keen on sending her birthday wishes tonight!

Jack opened up on the show (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne emotionally opens up on I’m A Celebrity

During tonight’s edition of the show, Jack emotionally opened up, explaining why he cried yesterday (Saturday, November 22).

Yesterday marked four months since his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, passed away.

Ozzy was 76 years old when he died back in July.

Speaking to his campmates, Jack said: “Yesterday was a bit of a delicate day for me…I was doing ok, and then I realised it was the four months since my dad died.

Tearing up, Jack continued, saying: “Had a good cry with Eddie…but ultimately I’m happy, I’m really happy I’m here.”

Jack then promised Angry Ginge that the YouTuber wouldn’t have to watch him cry again.

Cuddling his campmate, Ginge said, “Men cry too”.

It’s Kelly’s birthday today (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook celebrates her birthday

The conversation then moved on to…birthdays.

Kelly was quick to remind her campmates that it’s her birthday “tomorrow”.

“Oh my god! It’s my birthday tomorrow,” she said.

However, Jack quickly reminded her of the date, meaning her birthday is…today!

“It’s my birthday!” Kelly squealed as her campmates cheered and celebrated with her.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph later, Kelly said, “I honestly thought it was tomorrow! Jack even had to figure out when my birthday was, is there nothing this guy can’t do?! How am I gonna navigate life without him!”

Later in the show, the celebs celebrated Kelly’s birthday by giving her a handmade cake.

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Kelly

However, rather than send Kelly their best birthday wishes, viewers took to social media to slam the star. They argued that the star hadn’t “read the room” after Jack’s emotional confession and should have waited before making the conversation about her birthday. Others accused the star of wanting to be the centre of attention.

“Jack: It’s been 4 months since my dad died… Kelly: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!! Talk about reading the room!” one fan tweeted.

“#ImACelebrity and it’s the Kelly show again. Why is she always bloody shouting?” another asked.

“Kelly talking about her birthday after Jack had an emotional moment,” a third said, sharing a gif of a child rolling her eyes.

“Couldn’t Kelly mention her birthday a bit later?” another wrote. “Lol, Jack talks about how his dad passed away 4 months ago, but Kelly has to announce her birthday,” a fifth said.

“Oh wow, Kelly trampling all over Jack’s moment by making it all about her,” another added.

However, there was some support for the star. “Not gonna lie, I genuinely think Kelly is misunderstood …. really like her,” one fan said. “Am I the only one who likes Kelly Brook? She’s not as bad as people are making her out to be. She’s doing well!” another said.

“Happy birthday Kelly,” a third wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Monday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

