I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson previously opened up about his disastrous dating life.

Tom shot to fame as the receptionist on Celebs Go Dating. Since then, he’s become a regular on screens and is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity – that airs tonight (November 22).

However, Tom’s love life hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park… And one time, Tom ‘almost died’ while on a date at a restaurant.

I’m A Celebrity’s Tom Read Wilson on ‘ghastly’ date

In an interview from 2018, Tom spoke about his “nightmare dating experiences”.

“The worst of all is when I went on a date with a very taciturn gentleman. We suddenly realised that we went foolishly for a meal – a first date faux pas – and I ordered a lamb shank. I realised I was going to have to do the lion’s share of the talking. And I just saw this lamb shank getting colder and colder and colder,” he told PinkNews.

Tom then revealed that finally, he was able to eat his lamb shank after his date “launched into an extended anecdote”. However, his date “stopped abruptly” and asked Tom a question, in which he “swallowed the hunk of lamb” and it “lodged in my gullet”.

‘I lived to tell the tale’

And things soon went from bad to worse for Tom. He shared: “I was too proud to ask for help, I couldn’t speak anyway. And by the time I had arrived at the toilet I was puce with a vein about to burst on my forehead.

“There was no one in the loo so I had to perform a Heimlich manoeuvre on myself against the wash basin. I regurgitated this piece of lamb. It was simply ghastly.

“I lived to tell the tale, but I kept on thinking, oh my god, he’s going to have to call my parents and he won’t even be able to make my death exciting.”

Dating himself

Meanwhile, in 2021, Tom gave another insight into his love life. He admitted that he likes to date himself, after being something of a serial dater in the past.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, he said: “I really advocate things like what I call dating myself. I kind of take myself out for a really lovely meal or to the BFI or to the National Theatre.”

He went on to say that enjoying your own company is a major part of finding love.

“I think that if you really do – and it’s not just a kind of metaphysical thing, it’s actually a science of getting to like your own company – then you’re very well placed for somebody to enter your life. Because they’re not anything more to you. They’re not your counsellor or your crutch. They’re just your paramour, which is heaven,” he said.

Watch Tom on I’m A Celebrity on Sunday (November 23) at 9pm on ITV1.

