Ant McPartlin’s tattoos explained – tribute to wife Anne-Marie; uproar over ‘missing’ family member; nod to his recovery

Ant McPartlin has been showing off his ink during this year’s I’m A Celebrity – but how many tattoos does he have, and what do they all mean to him?

From tributes to his beloved dogs, to a family tree and one inspired by wife Anne-Marie and his recovery from addiction, here’s our rundown of all of Ant’s tattoos…

Ant McPartlin has been showing off his forearm tattoos during this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin’s tattoos inspired by wife Anne-Marie

Earlier this year, Ant emerged from the sea on a sun-soaked break and unveiled a new tattoo dedicated to wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Ant showed off his new ink while on the beach in Portugal. It features Anne-Marie’s nickname, Amzie, written across his chest, just above his heart. Awwwww!

At the time, the TV favourite also revealed another new body ink tattooed across his stomach. This one appeared to be a sun with a pair of black wings on each side of it.

Ant is no stranger to a tattoo dedicated to his wife. He also has a simple ‘A’ placed in a love heart on his chest, which he got in 2021.

Ant’s family tree tattoo

In 2024, I’m A Celebrity… host Ant welcomed his first son Wilder, with wife Anne-Marie. Ant is also a stepfather to Anne-Marie’s children from a previous relationship – Daisy and Poppy.

After welcoming Wilder, Ant added a tattoo to his body: a heartwarming family-tree tattoo. The ink features the names of his step-daughters and beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble. However, there was backlash when fans thought Hurley – the dog he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – was missing from his family tree.

However, Ant quickly reassured them this wasn’t the case, saying on social media: “For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree…he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.”

Animal-lover Ant has a number of dog tattoos (Credit: Instagram)

His dogs clearly mean a lot to him, as Ant showed off another pooch-inspired tattoo during 2024’s I’m A Celebrity.

Pulling up his sleeve, Ant revealed the design of three cartoon dogs. The three dogs represent his pooches – maltipoos Milo and Bumble, and labrador Hurley.

The tattoo on his forearm is inspired by John Lennon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant’s body ink inspired by John Lennon

On Ant’s right arm, he has a large circular tattoo – a tribute to musician and Beatles frontman, John Lennon.

The black-and-white tattoo is of the iconic Imagine mosaic, named after the 1971 song by John. The piece of art which Ant’s tattoo is based on, is in New York’s Central Park at the Strawberry Fields area.

Ant’s ink that ‘means a great deal’ to him

On Ant’s left wrist, he has a design similar to the AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) logo. The symbol is said to represent three cures of addiction – unity, recovery and service – and also the three sides – physical, mental and spiritual.

Ant has been open about his addiction battle over the years, and in 2017 he went to rehab. The TV legend has previously spoken about the AA-inspired tattoo. He told The Sun: “It means a great deal to me. The tattoo is based on the symbol but is not exactly the same.”

He then shared: “It’s more about beliefs and principles and where your mind is at in terms of love and being of good service to other humans, moving forward positively. It’s about how I am and how I will live my life in a good way.”

He also got a tattoo inspired by the AA logo (Credit: ITV)

Wrist tattoos

Ant also has three small stars inked on the outside of his left wrist. He also has a tattoo on his right wrist which appears to be S & H. It’s not clear what either of his wrist tattoos represent.

Tattoos on Ant’s left forearm

Ant also has a number of other tattoos on his left forearm – and you can see them all on screen in his short-sleeved shirts on I’m A Celebrity.

It’s not entirely clear what they are – Ant appears to have three rows of text, or numbers, stacked one above the other. Above them, he has a rising sun tattoo. Below them, he has two large symbols. Both are feature square outlines, with shapes inside – one has two rectangles and the other a triangle.

Again, Ant hasn’t revealed what the inkings mean to him.

He has several tattoos on his forearms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant’s arrow and rose tattoos

Ant also has a long-stemmed rose on the outside of his left forearm, while an arrow tattoo is inked on his right forearm.

While it’s not clear what the meaning behind the tattoos are to Ant, usually arrow tattoos represent finding direction in your life and strength. Meanwhile, a rose usually symbolises love, including everlasting and true love.

Back in 2019, he said the arrow tattoo has a “personal meaning, but it’s very positive”.

