Ant McPartlin has unveiled a new tattoo that pays tribute to his beloved dogs, with a special nod to chocolate labrador Hurley, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

The I’m A Celebrity host gave fans a glimpse of the fresh ink during Ant and Dec’s Instagram show, Jungle Club.

Ant McPartlin showed off his new tattoo on Jungle Club (Credit: Instagram)

Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity

Pulling up his sleeve, Ant revealed the design of three cartoon dogs. The three dogs represent hispooches – maltipoos Milo and Bumble, and labrador Hurley.

Ant and his ex-wife Lisa hit headlines earlier this year when the former partners reportedly fought for full custody of their beloved labrador.

Lisa has reportedly been fighting for full custody since their divorce in 2018. However, Ant is not eager to back down.

The presenter has hosted ITV’s I’m A Celebrity with co-host Dec Donnelly since its inception in 2002.

“I love it. It’s the perfect tribute to my furry friends,” Ant said on the livestream, before admitting that he might get another tattoo – this time of the Jungle Club logo.

Tattoo-free Dec teased Ant about his plans: “You don’t need a tattoo.”

“What are you, me mam?” Ant shot back.

Fans in the comments encouraged him, with one writing: “Yes, get the tattoo!”

Others urged the iconic hosting duo to get matching tattoos.

Ant paid tribute to his beloved dog Hurley (Credit: Instagram)

Ant McPartlin tattoo

Ant’s new dog-themed tattoo adds to his growing portfolio of ink.

Among them is a large family tree on his shoulder that represents his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, stepdaughters Daisy and Poppy, and their pets.

Earlier this year, fans raised concerns that Hurley seemed to be missing from the tree after Ant posted a shirtless photo cradling his newborn son Wilder.

However, Ant quickly reassured them this wasn’t the case, saying on social media: “For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree…he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.”

Ant’s new tattoo reveal happened during Jungle Club. This social media spin-off takes place on Instagram, where Ant and Dec interact with fans after hosting the main show.

The programme features giveaways, fan artwork, and real-time chats with viewers.

Ant and Dec’s banter and behind-the-scenes anecdotes have made it a must-watch for I’m A Celebrity fans.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 19) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

