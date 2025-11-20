Kelly Osbourne blasts ‘bully’ Kelly Brook as demand for her to leave I’m A Celebrity grows

A furious Kelly Osbourne has taken aim against ‘bully’ Kelly Brook following last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity (Wednesday, November 19), in which a tense exchange aired between the former glamour model and Jack Osbourne.

Seeing how Kelly appeared to be struggling gutting that night’s fish supper (a meal of eels, won by Eddie Kadi during that day’s Bushtucker Trial), Jack offered to step in. She seemed happy for him to help out, but later described Jack as a “caveman” when speaking to cameras.

Kelly said: “I saw Jack’s eyes light up, it was like Christmas to Jack, and he came running over and elbowed me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman, and I was like, no, I’m going to do it.”

One person who took issue with Kelly’s comments is Jack’s sister – and fellow Kelly – is his 41-year-old sibling.

Kelly struggled cooking Eddie Kadi’s eels (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Osbourne takes aim at ‘bully’ Kelly Brook in I’m A Celebrity row

After these scenes aired last night, Kelly took to social media to share her displeasure. Posting a story to her Instagram account, she revealed how she was now in full on ‘big sister’ mode – and felt like ‘attacking’ the model for her comments.

“Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you,” Kelly said in an emotionally-charged Instagram Story. “Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish… you’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics.

“You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully,” she added.

Jack offered to step in with the grisly task (Credit: ITV)

‘Get Kelly out,’ demand viewers amid Jack Osbourne ‘feud’

Kelly Osbourne’s not the only one the former glamour model has rubbed the wrong way with her reaction to Jack’s hands-on approach. Following this week’s scenes, viewers have also demanded that she be the first to leave once the elimination process begins.

“Get Kelly out,” wrote one fan on X as last night’s episode aired.

“Kelly has issues. Hope she’s first out,” said a second. “Kelly is so irritating, leave Jack alone,” said another.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook puts on eye-popping display in busty swimsuit

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.