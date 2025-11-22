I’m A Celebrity backlash over Kelly Brook’s ‘tasteless’ behaviour to Alex Scott and Shona McGarty

Kelly Brook came in for renewed backlash on I’m A Celebrity tonight (November 22) after becoming very, very excited about enjoying a slap-up breakfast.

Last night, it was revealed that badge-less Alex Scott and Shona McGarty would be forced to take on tonight’s Bushtucker Trial.

Not only that, but because they hadn’t been awarded badges by Chief Bush Explorers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson, they also didn’t get an invite to enjoy a slap-up breakfast with the rest of the camp.

As a result, tensions on social media boiled over as Kelly declared: “Oh no, I feel bad for them… But do you think there’ll be coffee?!”

Badge-less Alex and Shona didn’t get the slap-up brekkie (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity camp head off for breakfast

Hosts Ant and Dec headed into camp to break the news that the celebs – or some of them – would be being treated to a fry up. They also revealed that Vogue and Tom would do the trial with Alex and Shona. So they wouldn’t be getting any brekkie either.

When the news was delivered, Alex and Shona looked gutted. Martin Kemp groaned and held his head in his hands, clearly feeling for the pair.

The others, though, appeared very keen to get their brekkie down them.

The campmates who were headed off to breakfast couldn’t contain their joy (Credit: ITV)

‘I feel bad for them… will there be coffee?!’

“Yes! I don’t know what to say!” said Ruby Wax.

“We’re gonna actually eat Ruby, we’re going to eat a proper meal,” said a gleeful Kelly Brook. Looking over at Shona and Alex, Kelly then said: “Oh no, I feel bad for them… Do you think there’ll be coffee?!”

“Slap-up fry up,” Kelly – who had a rash on her neck last night – said. “Sausage, bacon, beans, I don’t care about anything else, and bread,” said Aitch.

He then asked Alex and Shona if they were “fuming” to miss out on the breakfast. “Alex and Shona, I do feel a little bit sorry for them,” he added in the Bush Telegraph.

So did the viewers watching at home, with many calling out the behaviour of the campmates heading off to breakfast.

Kelly Brook was the most vocal about breakfast, and within earshot of Shona and Alex, which left viewers furious (Credit: ITV)

Breakfast-gate continues as furious I’m A Celebrity viewers blast Kelly Brook

“‘We get a proper meal!!’ ‘Oh I feel bad for them now… Do you think there will be coffee?!’ Kelly needs to shut her pie hole I swear to god,” fumed one.

“Tasteless of Kelly to be the loudest one about the breakfast,” said a second. “Kelly yapping about the breakfast while she’s stood RIGHT NEXT to Alex and Shona,” said a third.

“Kelly is really getting on my nerves. Clearly Shona and Alex are upset and worried about doing the trial but Kelly is just stood there shouting ‘Sausage and Coffee’. Have some feelings!!” another commented.

“Think it’s harsh for the others to lowkey gloat about their breakfast in front of Alex and Shona,” another agreed.

“I’d be so annoyed. I get they’re excited, but if I was there and didn’t get to have breakfast but all them was bragging around me I’d burst in tears. Like have some thought for Alex and Shona,” said another.

“I’m not against doing the trial, but that ain’t on in my opinion,” said another.

Another commented: “I’m sorry, but I just couldn’t sit there indulging myself knowing that other people have gone off, hungry to face a trial to get me food.”

Trial results

Alex, Shona, Tom and Vogue didn’t let the matter of no brekkie stop them from smashing the Bushtucker Trial, though. And the foursome ended up winning all 12 stars.

Here’s hoping the rest of the I’m A Celebrity gang let them have an extra spoonful of dinner that night for all their hard work! We doubt they got a cup of coffee, though!

I’m A Celebrity is on every night at 9pm on ITV1.

