I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson sings in snake-filled tent in first glimpse at tonight’s terrifying Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity campmate Tom Read Wilson belts out a song as he attempts to win stars, whilst surrounded by fifteen snakes during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial.

The star’s response to the terrifying situation he finds himself in tonight (Saturday, November 22) is worlds away from that of Vogue Williams, who lets out a blood-curdling scream during the trial.

Shona is doing the disgusting part of the trial (Credit: ITV)

Vogue, Tom, Alex, and Shona in Bushtucker Trial tonight

Last night (Friday, November 21), viewers learned that Shona, Alex, Tom, and Vogue would be taking part in tonight’s trial.

Now, a preview for the trial has been released by ITV – and it looks equal parts terrifying and disgusting!

In the short clip released by ITV this morning, Shona and Alex can be seen wading through rotting animal guts, looking for stars.

“This is so hard, I can’t find them!” Shona gasps as she lifts an armful of guts out of the pool. Alex, meanwhile, gags.

“Eight minutes left,” Ant and Dec tell the quartet, as viewers are then given a glimpse at Vogue and Tom’s terrifying side of the trial.

The duo, who entered camp late, are on their backs, in cages, with loads of snakes around them! Yuck!

I’m A Celebrity star Tom sings as he works (Credit: ITV)

Tom Read Wilson sings during a terrifying trial

“Loads of time. That’s great news, thanks for telling me that,” Vogue says, as she attempts to unlock a star in her tent.

“So, in each of your tents, there are 15 snakes,” Ant informs Vogue and Tom.

“Oh my god,” Vogue whimpers as a snake slithers very close by her head.

“I don’t think they probably needed to know that,” Dec quips. “You know, just in case they’re keeping count,” Ant replies.

Attempting to distract himself from the FIFTEEN SNAKES in his tent, Tom begins singing.

“I’ve got the star,” he belts out operatically, as he attempts to unlock a star.

Vogue lets out a scream (Credit: ITV)

Shona bags a star

Meanwhile, Alex and Shona are still wading through the guts outside.

“Shona and Alex, you’re doing a sterling job here,” Dec tells the duo.

“That absolutely stinks down there,” he then adds, just as Shona finds herself a star!

“I’ve got one!” she cries. “Ok, Shona’s got one!” Ant says.

Meanwhile, in the tent, Vogue gets a fright as a snake slithers right over her hands. “Oh god, oh god, what is that?

“It’s a SNAKE!” she yells, before letting out a terrified scream.

How will the celebs get on tonight? Will they do as well as last night’s trial, which saw the celebs bag 12 stars? Or will they return home with just the one Shona manages to find? We find out at 9pm!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

