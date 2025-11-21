I’m A Celebrity star Aitch sparked romance rumours with Shona McGarty after admitting to having a soft spot for the star.

Fans went wild on social media, with many branding them the “couple we didn’t know we needed”.

Shona and Aitch sparked romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Aitch and Shona McGarty spark romance rumours

In tonight’s show, viewers believe they saw sparks fly between Aitch, 25, and Shona, 34.

And some of the celebs are of the same opinion!

Towards the beginning of the show, camp leaders Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams played matchmaker, discussing between them that Aitch and Shona could be a good couple.

The rapper and the actor were then shown chatting together in camp and sharing a laugh.

Aitch opened up to Angry Ginge (Credit: ITV)

Aitch’s ‘soft spot’

Later in the show, Aitch and Angry Ginge were seen enjoying some time down at the creek together.

After splashing his mate with some cold water, Aitch opened up about something that had been playing on his mind.

“I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me,” he admitted.

“I think she’s really nice, if that’s what you mean, yeah,” Ginge replied.

“Yeah, that’s what I mean,” Aitch said.

“Yeah, she is,” Ginge added.

Shona and Aitch have divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers speculate over potential Aitch and Shona romance

Fans were loving the prospect of a romance between Aitch and Shona.

“Aitch and Shona is the relationship I’m here for!!” one fan tweeted.

“Aitch and Shona, I ship it,” another said.

“I’m here for Aitch and Shona, they’d make a good couple,” a third then wrote.

“Aitch and Shona the couple we didn’t know we needed,” another then wrote.

However, there were some fans who weren’t as convinced.

“Okay let’s wrap up this aitch and Shona storyline,” one viewer tweeted. “Aren’t Shona and Aitch about 10 years apart?” another asked.

“Shona and Aitch hmmm,” a third wrote.

Only time will tell if things blossom between Aitch and the EastEnders star.

