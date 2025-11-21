I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson came under fire from viewers on tonight’s show (Friday, November 21) thanks to his antics in camp.

The Celebs Go Dating star, 39, sang, recited some Shakespeare, and did a bit of dancing, all within the first few minutes of the show!

Tom entertained campmates in the morning (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson entertains campmates

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity kicked off with a bit of Shakespeare, courtesy of Tom.

After complaining about his bed (which, remember, is one of the comfier ones in camp) and his lack of sleep, Tom headed down to the creek for a wash.

The star was accompanied by Vogue and Ruby Wax – and Tom felt like it was the perfect time to recite a sonnet to American star Ruby.

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” he said, wooing Ruby as they sat by the creek. Meanwhile, Vogue just stood there, awkwardly watching.

Tom recited a sonnet, sang, and danced in camp (Credit: ITV)

Tom tapdances and wooes Ruby

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph later, Ruby was seemingly baffled by Tom.

“I don’t know what land he comes from,” the comedian joked.

Later, as he had a wash in the creek, Tom sang, so loudly in fact that his fellow celebs could hear him from camp.

Turning on the charm later in the hope of impressing the camp leaders, Lisa Riley attempted to woo Tom, praising his posture, likening him to former Strictly star Darcey Bussell.

In response, Tom decided to treat his campmates to some tap dancing, much to their delight.

Fans were loving Tom, but some weren’t (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s behaviour divides fans

It’s safe to say that Tom’s behaviour in camp divided viewers.

Some fans have quickly tired of the star. Taking to X, some viewers slammed the TV personality.

“Tom does my head in,” one viewer said.

“Tom read-wilson is one annoying [bleep]. Who is he and why is he acting like this. He’s so annoying I wanna turn it over. Surely I’m not the only one….,” another fumed.

A third added: “Oh my god the way Tom talks is driving me crazy!!!”

However, there was plenty of love for Tom!

“I thought Tom would annoy me but he’s actually quite sweet,” one fan tweeted.

“There was me thinking Tom was going to irritate me, but I’m really enjoying him. FeeIng bad that I prejudged him because of his voice,” another said.

“I would LOVE to be friends with Tom. What a breath of fresh air,” a third wrote.

“Tom is fab. There’s so much to him. It shows some people will always suspicious of someone who is different,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Saturday, November 22) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

