Concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty as family speak out

Shona McGarty opened up about her experience with anxiety in last night’s I’m A Celebrity (Tuesday, November 18), with her family now sharing their concerns.

In a chat with Alex Scott and Ruby Wax, Shona revealed that she suffers from social anxiety.

Reflecting on Shona’s admission, her family have now admitted that they’re worried about her but have faith she’ll grow more comfortable as her time in the jungle goes on.

Shona’s family have expressed some concerns (Credit: ITV)

Shona McGarty family share concerns for I’m A Celebrity star

On today’s episode of Lorraine, Shona’s mum Jennifer and sister Camilla spoke about how they felt about Shona’s jungle debut.

When asked if they had any concerns for reportedly newly-single Shona, they said that they had mixed feelings. They were worried about how she’d coupe in the group setting due to her anxiety struggles but knew she’d eventually come into her own.

Sister Camilla said: “She does suffer a little bit with anxiety and she’s a little bit more reserved and shy when she meets new people. When she gets to know everybody and sees who gets her sense of humour and who she naturally gels with, I think she’ll really come out of her shell.”

The family then admitted that entering the jungle ‘was a brave move.’ Shona is ‘a slow burner when she meets people’ and ‘she’s quite shy.’ But, they’re excited for Shona to ‘face her fears.’

They’re sharing the important message that anxiety doesn’t define someone, with Shona ‘having social anxiety but that’s only one part of her.’

Shona opened up to Ruby and Alex about her anxiety experience (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Shona McGarty opens up on social anxiety struggles

Shona shared her personal struggle with social anxiety herself last night with fellow campmates Ruby Wax and loved-up football star Alex Scott.

With Ruby Wax reflecting on her experience with depression during the height of her career, Shona also shared her own mental health battle.

She said: “I get social anxiety a lot.” Ruby Wax then said that she wouldn’t be able to tell that she did unless she’d told her.

Shona’s currently settling into her first few days of jungle life and getting to know her campmates. Already starting to build up several bonds, her loved ones are hoping that it won’t be long until she feels right at home.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity chaos as Eddie Kadi struggles in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday November 19, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.