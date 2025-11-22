I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook left viewers worried about her last night after they noticed a concerning change to her appearance.

The star appears to have developed a rash on her neck, with viewers speculating that the mosquitoes in camp have got to her!

Kelly had viewers worried (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook sparks concern on I’m A Celebrity

Last night during the show, Kelly spoke about how seriously she was taking her cheffing chores.

“I think food is one of the most important things in camp,” she said. She also called her fellow campmates out about taking their chores seriously.

However, it wasn’t what Kelly was saying that drew attention from viewers; it was her appearance.

The star had a noticeably red rash on her neck, which left some viewers concerned that she’s been “bitten to shreds” by mosquitos in the Australian jungle.

They took to social media to share their shock at the model’s appearance.

Kelly appeared to have a rash on her neck (Credit: ITV)

Viewers concerned over Kelly Brook’s ‘rash’

“Has Kelly’s neck been bitten to shreds?” one viewer tweeted last night.

“What happened to Kelly Brooks’ neck?” another asked.

“Does Kelly realise she has a neck rash…,” a third wrote.

“What’s bit Kelly’s neck?!?” another remarked.

“Them mosquitoes have been feasting on Kelly’s neck!” a fifth commented.

However, nothing was mentioned on the show last night about Kelly’s neck.

Lisa had viewers worried (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley’s appearance draws attention

Kelly’s not the only one to spark concern with viewers this series.

Earlier this week, Lisa Riley left viewers concerned with her appearance. The Emmerdale star, 49, appeared to have been bitten underneath her left eye, leaving a red mark and slight swelling.

“Guys, I am worried about lisa, the bugs have really got her,” one viewer tweeted.

“Any else notice Lisa’s eye looks swollen?” another asked.

“What has happened to Lisa? Has she been bitten just below her eye?” a third wrote.

Again, nothing of Lisa’s apparent bite was mentioned during the show.

It’s been a difficult start for Kelly in the jungle. As well as clashing with Jack Osbourne, the star has been subject to viewers’ pleas to be the first celebrity voted off the show.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Saturday, November 22).

