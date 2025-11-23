I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge takes a swipe at Ant and Dec before hitting his head in tonight’s edition of the show.

The YouTube star, 24, takes part in tonight’s Bushtucker Trail – Terror Flying Tours – and doesn’t get off to the best of starts…

Ginge is doing the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge tackles snakes in Bushtucker Trial

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity will see Angry Ginge travel around the world as he sticks his head into different boxes, all featuring a different vista, as well as creepy crawlies and critters.

Putting his head in one box, Ginge realises that he is surrounded by snakes.

“Ugh, you [bleeps],” the star groans as he realises what is in the box with him.

“Is that the snakes, or us?” Dec asks. “I think it’s us,” Ant adds.

“I’ll be honest, it’s you two,” Ginge jokes as snakes hiss around him.

Ant and Dec took Ginge’s insult on the chin (Credit: ITV)

Ginge starts the challenge

“I knew it. I knew it,” Ant says.

“Any idea where you are now?” the show’s host then asks Ginge, who twists in the box to take in his surroundings, which consists of trees as far as the eye can see and parrots.

“It’s not…Bradford?” Ginge asks, drawing a big laugh from the show hosts.

“Close! It’s the Amazon rainforest,” Ant says.

“Ahh! That was my second guess,” Ginge then quips.

In front of the celeb are two stars. Using his mouth, Ginge has to move them along the box to the slot.

He manages to move them about halfway along, coming very close to kissing a snake as he does so!

Ginge hit his head in the trial (Credit: ITV)

Ginge takes a hit in I’m A Celebrity tonight

However, disaster strikes as Ginge removes his head from the box.

As the star ducks out of the box and makes his way to the next one, he hits his head on the underside of the box!

“Argh, my head!” he shouts. “That’s not even part of the trial!”

Rather unhelpfully, Ant remarks: “Don’t bang your head.”

“Cheers,” Ginge replies.

How will Ginge get on tonight? Will he manage to bag plenty of stars? Or will he subject his campmates to a meal of rice and beans? Tune in at 9pm to find out!

I’m A Celebrity airs tonight (Sunday, November 23) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

