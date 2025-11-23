I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec in stitches as they make hilarious reference to ‘feud’ with Kelly Brook

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec made a hilarious reference to their awkward relationship with Kelly Brook during last night’s edition of Unpacked.

The Geordie duo have history with model Kelly, having worked together on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009.

Kelly’s cooking came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s ‘feud’ with Kelly Brook explained

Back in 2009, Kelly was signed up as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The model appeared on the panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Piers Morgan.

Over the years, it’s been claimed that the Geordie duo were left unimpressed with Kelly after she asked them what they do on the show.

Kelly was a judge on the show for less than a week before being axed. Bosses thought it “complicated” things having four judges on the panel.

In their book, Ooh What A Lovely Pair!, Ant and Dec admitted they didn’t understand why Kelly had been added to the judging panel.

“Obviously, as hosts of the show, we have to justify that kind of thing to the audience, and no one could give us a good reason why Kelly was on board. The simple answer was that Simon, without talking to anyone, had decided it was a good idea. We didn’t agree,” they wrote.

Ant and Dec cheekily reference their feud (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec make reference to Kelly feud

Meanwhile, over the years, Kelly has blamed Ant and Dec for her axing from the show.

“There was nothing I could do in this country after Britain’s Got Talent. The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec, and that was it,” she once said in an interview.

“I would love to have stayed on the show. I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face, but clearly, they didn’t want me on the show.”

Last night, 16 years after their BGT feud, Ant and Dec made a cheeky reference to their beef with Kelly during I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off, Unpacked.

During a chat with Joel Dommett, the conversation turned to cooking in camp.

“What they’ve got given hasn’t been awful has it? Even octopus, if you cook it right, it’s nice. They just cooked it badly,” Ant said.

Dec was in stitches (Credit: ITV)

‘What’s your problem with Kelly Brook?!’

Dec agreed, remarking that osterich egg is “always a safe bet”, before Ant added: “Every dinner they’ve made I’ve thought ‘That looks rancid’.”

Kemi Rodgers then pointed out that the comment should be aimed at camp cooks, Martin Kemp and Kelly.

Turning to Ant, Dec then asked, “What’s your problem with Kelly Brook?!”

Bursting out laughing, Ant then said, “Don’t you start! I don’t have a problem with Kelly Brook, thank you!”

The duo then continued laughing as the show continued.

It’ll be interesting to see what Kelly’s exit interview with the duo will be like later this month! Things were certainly a bit awkward in the first episode, when the star seemingly appeared to ignore the duo. Could she be first out? Some viewers are hoping so!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Sunday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

