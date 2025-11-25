Angry Ginge fans ‘punish’ I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne following ‘out of line’ behaviour

Angry Ginge fans have decided to get their own back on Jack Osbourne after he was accused of being a hypocrite on I’m A Celebrity last night (November 24).

Following Monday’s episode, it was revealed soon after that the 40-year-old reality star received the most public votes to do another challenge.

And, according to viewers, they voted for Jack over his “trust” comment to Angry Ginge. But what did he say?

Jack admitted he had trust issues against Angry Ginge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne has ‘trust issues’ with Angry Ginge

Following his recent Bushtucker Trial, Angry Ginge playfully pranked his campmates by telling them he only managed to get five stars during a Bushtucker Trial when he had actually won 10.

However, he only decided to reveal the real amount he won when the camp’s dinner arrived that evening.

But it seemed Ginge’s playful joke had been playing on Jack’s mind. On Monday night’s show, Jack opened up about trusting his campmate.

“I know this isn’t intentional Ginge, but it got in my head about how well you played, saying you only got five stars. I was like, ‘Can I trust Ginge?’ Has he been lying the whole time? It legitimately did play with me,” Jack expressed.

Ginge didn’t realise it would bother Jack and replied: “Well, my apologies. My whole thing since being in here is keep the vibe up, make people laugh.”

Viewers were immediately not happy with Jack and insisted he was a hypocrite. Following one of his own challenges, he previously pretended to be mad as if the team didn’t secure any stars for camp. However, they came back with 10 out of 10 stars.

As a result, Angry Ginge fans decided to vote for Jack to do another Bushtucker Trial after they were left fuming.

Angry Ginge admitted they voted for Jack (Credit: ITV)

‘Definitely a punishment’

“Jack being up for the next trial! He better not lie about how many stars he actually wins after what he did to ginge!!!” one user wrote on X.

“Jack is a complete hypocrite. Apparently, he can’t trust Ginge as he faked getting 5 stars, but only a few days ago he faked he got no stars himself?” another person shared.

“I feel like Jack getting picked for the trial is the public punishing him for upsetting Ginge,” a third remarked.

“Jack is a hypocrite,” a fourth said.

“That’s for his silly comment to Ginge!!!” a fifth person insisted.

“Definitely a punishment from Angry Ginge fans,” a sixth shared.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “I thought Jack was way out of line after #AngryGinge’s trial and stars. He just wanted to surprise everyone with loads more food than they were expecting and make everyone happy and got a [bleep] response from him. There was no agenda, Jack! Just fun!”

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday November 25, 2025.

