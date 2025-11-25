I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec were left concerned for a “tired” Jack Osbourne while he took part in another Bushtucker Trial, which is airing tonight (November 25).

Following last night’s episode, it was revealed soon after that the 40-year-old reality star received the most public votes to do another challenge.

Last night (November 24), rapper Aitch took part in the Night Night, Sleep Tight trial. Despite the challenge being one of the most brutal of the series, he still managed to bring 11 out of 12 stars back for camp.

Jack Osbourne is taking part in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne during Bushtucker Trial tonight

Tonight, Jack’s trial, dubbed Drown The Hatch, involves him holding his breath underwater. While doing so, he must plunge himself into a tank and hunt for the 12 stars.

In a preview shared ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Jack is seen descending into an underground tank filled with water and various underwater creatures, including water pythons. For each tank, he has two minutes to secure the stars.

Jack held his breath and went all the way down to the bottom to find the yellow stars. At this point in the trial, it appeared Jack had already been in other tanks.

“He must be getting more tired now,” a concerned Declan Donnelly told fellow host Ant McPartlin.

“He seems very calm, though,” Ant assured Declan, which he said is the “key” to Jack’s technique.

In the clip, Jack can be seen holding his breath for nearly the entire two minutes, impressing hosts Ant and Dec. To find the stars, he has to unscrew a wall before unscrewing the stars inside.

Ant and Dec were impressed with Jack’s calm technique (Credit: ITV)

Viewers are rooting for Jack

Following the news that Jack is taking part in the Bushtucker Trial, viewers are hoping he does well.

“Go Jack, the Sabbath family is rooting for you. Make your dad proud, I know you will do well,” one user wrote on X.

“Gonna be so good. Jack is having his first solo trial, can’t wait,” another person shared.

“Go, Jack! We’re rooting for you in our house,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Go Jack!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2025: Shona McGarty shows off impressive singing voice in unseen clip

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know! We want to hear your thoughts!