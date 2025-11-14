Tony Bellew brands I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial rule change a positive step after campmate left ‘a broken woman’

This year, I’m A Celebrity is bringing in a huge rule change when it comes to the show’s Bushtucker Trials. And it seems it’s got the backing of one of its previous stars.

Tony Bellew became a fan favourite back in 2023, with fans obsessed over his friendship with King of the Jungle Sam Thompson.

But this year, as fans were given a first look at the new series, I’m A Celebrity bosses confirmed there would be a Bushtucker Trial limit put in place. And while fans were left divided, former contestant Tony Bellew thinks it is for the best.

But Tony thinks it’s a positive move from show bosses (Credit: ITV)

What does Tony Bellew think of the new rule?

Speaking on behalf of EsportsBets, Tony shared his thoughts on this year’s shake-up. And it seems from his first-hand experience, the whole thing will be a positive.

Recalling his series, which saw Nella Rose being nominated for numerous trials, Tony admitted it was hard to watch. And it ultimately “broke her”.

Tony said: “I really felt for Nella when we were in there. She is such a lovely girl. She got dealt a harsh hand because she kept getting put on the trials and challenges. It broke her to be fair.

“The trials basically should be shared out between all the celebs. Everyone should have to endure a horrific trial. I don’t care what your fear is or what you are in there for.”

The I’m A Celebrity legend concluded: “Everybody should have at least one horrific trial. Nobody should come out unscathed. Believe me, I did not.”

I’m A Celebrity begins this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What is the new I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial change?

Earlier this week, I’m A Celebrity… bosses revealed that there is going to be a huge twist when it comes to Bushtucker Trials.

From now on, the campmates can only take part in two consecutive trials before they have to sit out and let someone else have a go.

However, ultimately, the decision was made in order to stop viewers from voting for the same person over and over again – like fans do every year.

Confirming the news, an ITV spokesperson admitted it’s to keep everything fair in camp.

They said in a statement: “Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year. And are bringing in a new rule. After a celebrity has been voted for two trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day.

“More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part. Viewers will get a chance to get to know them more.”

It’s definitely an interesting twist. But only time will tell how it will actually play out on-screen!

Watch I’m A Celebrity on Sunday night (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1.

