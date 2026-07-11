Princess and Junior Andre’s hopes of starring on the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show IAC: The Wild Frontier has reportedly been stopped by TV bosses.

According to The Sun, the siblings were keen to take part in the series together. The spin-off sees celebrity duos brave the Canadian wilderness.

However, when their representatives approached the show’s casting team, they were reportedly turned down.

Princess and Junior reportedly have been rejected from I’m A Celebrity spin-off role (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess and Junior Andre ‘have always wanted to do I’m A Celeb’

“Princess and Junior have always wanted to do I’m A Celeb, after all it’s where their parents met so it would be a sweet full-circle moment,” a source told the newspaper.

“When they found out ITV were planning a spin off with teams of two, their management team put the feelers out to the people who cast the show. Unfortunately they were told Princess and Junior wouldn’t be able to be considered as they have recently filmed the BBC series, Celebrity Race Across the World, which is yet to air.”

According to the source, the team at I’m A Celebrity felt the shows were “too similar”, especially when the spin-off “revolves around celebs competing in pairs”.

“The other issue is that Race Across the World hasn’t even aired yet and they could potentially air very close together. The last thing ITV bosses want is to look like they are following other series,” they added.

The source mentioned Princess and Junior “were gutted when they found out”.

ED! have contacted Princess and Junior’s reps for comment.

‘We came from the jungle’

The ITV jungle show is rather significant for Princess and Junior. In 2004, their parents — Katie Price and Peter Andre — met on the show.

Previously, Junior opened up about the possibility of competing on the show. “I think we have to do that! To represent! We came from the jungle, didn’t we?” he told Metro in 2022.

“And the show’s so amazing. It’s been going on for so long, so to be able to do that would actually be a very big achievement,” Junior added.

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