I’m A Celebrity 2025: What the meaning is behing Shona McGarty’s piercings and tattoos

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty is a big lover of body art – and viewers are likely to get a proper look at her collection of tattoos and piercings as her time in the jungle rolls on.

So far, the former EastEnders favourite, best known for playing Whitney Dean, has stayed pretty covered up. But with the heat kicking in and those inevitable waterfall showers on the horizon, that won’t last for long.

Eagle-eyed fans have already clocked a couple of Shona’s designs and are buzzing to know what they mean. We’ve had a dig around – here’s what we’ve uncovered!

Shona McGarty has showed off her piercings and tattoos (Credit: YouTube/ I’m A Celebrity)

I’m A Celebrity’s Shona McGarty explains her tattoos and piercings

Before making her way into the jungle, Shona gave a rundown of some of her tattoos and piercings in a special video. The clip was created for I’m A Celebrity’s visually impaired fans and features Shona talking them through her appearance in her own words.

In the clip, Shona says: “I have lots of different piercings. I have a nose piercing, cartilage piercings on my ears and I have two piercings on my earlobes.”

Shona goes on to specify that she has a helix piercing, which is through the outer cartilage at the top of her ear. She also says she has an inner conch piercing, which is in the cartilage closes to her earhole.

She continues: “I have tattoos on my fingers and a little music note on my wrist.”

The small designs on Shona’s fingers are tiny leaves on slender stems, while the music note reflects her passion for music. Away from acting, she’s also a singer . Earlier this year she even released her debut single, Unapologetically Me.

Viewers might also have noticed the larger tattoo on her forearm. That one is a tribute to her younger sister, Camilla. It features a heart with a waveform running through it, ending in the word ‘Sisters’ – a sweet nod to their bond.

Shona has tattoos on her fingers and she always wears her granny’s engagement ring (the flower-shaped one) (Credit: YouTube/ I’m A Celebrity)

Shona McGarty’s hidden tattoo

In 2013, Shona had a very special tattoo inked on to the side of her torso. It is of a feather and has the words “watch as my dreams come true” underneath it.

At the time, Shona told fans on Twitter – now known as X: “My tattoo… ‘Watch as my dreams come true’ is relevant because I know my granny was so proud of me. She will watch my dreams come true…xx.”

Shona tends to keep the tattoo dedicated to her grandmother under wraps, but depending on what swimwear she opts for in the jungle, viewers may well catch a glimpse of it during those inevitable waterfall shower moments.

And that’s not her only tribute to her beloved granny. Shona is also wearing her engagement ring – a flower-shaped design with a ruby at its centre. It originally belonged to her grandmother, and she’s so attached to it that she wears it every single day. In fact, she’s said she never takes it off, not even to shower!

