Reason I’m A Celebrity stars always wear red socks actually makes a lot of sense

I’m A Celebrity fans will know campmates all rock the same jungle wardrobe – and there’s one item they always have in common- those bright red socks are back again this year. It turns out they serve a more surprising purpose than you might think.

With the new series now in full swing, this year’s celebrities have officially ditched their home comforts for a life of rice and beans, limited kit and the usual jungle staples: khaki shirts and shorts, blue T-shirts, fleeces, wide-brimmed hats and those heavy-duty boots.

And while the splash of red has been part of the show’s look since the very beginning, it isn’t just about branding. According to a show medic, the red socks actually offer a hidden benefit – not only for the celebrities wearing them but for viewers watching at home too.

Red socks are an essential part of the I’m A Celebrity uniform (Credit: ITV)

Why I’m A Celebrity contestants wear red socks

I’m A Celebrity contestants wear red socks to disguise any bloodstains from insect bites, as per Bob McCarron, the show’s former on-set medic.

The celebrities may be safe in the jungle, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be affected by all sorts of creepy crawlies. Contestants have been bitten by plenty of insects (as well as leeches), leaving bloody marks on their skin.

McCarron previously told Woman’s Own that the red socks “stop the blood from insect bites showing up”. This means it’s harder for the viewers to see any of the wounds.

Bug bites aren’t the only thing the celebs need to worry about.

McCarron also appeared on Extra Camp in an earlier series, revealing: “Most people think of fungus as mushrooms but we have problems with the cast every year – especially women growing fungus on certain body parts.

“I’ve been instructing them to use the shower and personal hygiene a little bit more often.”

Emu neck, anyone? (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity medic worried about the celebs’ cooking

The show’s medic has also revealed one of his biggest recurring worries going into each new series. It’s not spiders, snakes or sprained ankles. It’s the fear that none of the celebrities can actually cook.

He explained that during the medical interviews, he quietly tries to suss out who might be able to handle the camp kitchen.

“My main worry for this series – and it’s a bit of a laugh really – is when I interview all the celebrities and talk about their medicals, I try to find out a little bit more without them knowing,: he said.

“But I haven’t found one that can cook. There’s normally a chef among the group.

“If no one can cook, then you’re in a lot of trouble… the food we send in is specifically to be used, every part of it. If we send something in with a thick skin, it’s amazing how many celebrities throw that skin away. It makes us cry because that skin can be used.”

And that prediction proved pretty accurate right from the first episode. While Jack Osbourne rustled up steak for himself, Aitch, Angry Ginge and Eddie Kadi after winning luxury, the rest of the camp were left staring down the much less glamorous task of cooking emu necks – and they weren’t exactly thrilled about it.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2025 rich list – eye-watering net worths of this year’s cast from star’s £8m fortune to famous face worth just £1m

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you knew why the stars wore red socks on I’m A Celebrity?