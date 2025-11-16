I’m A Celebrity 2025: Snakes, skydiving and a steak dinner as ITV shares first look at tonight’s action

I’m A Celebrity 2025 kicks off tonight (November 16), with the 10 famous faces fighting it out for a comfy bed and a steak dinner as they go head-to-head in the first challenges of the series.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be on hand to guide the celebrities through the next three weeks of jungle life. But, before they even get a chance to unpack their jungle clobber, they’ll have to face their fears head-on…

Ant and Dec are on hand to welcome the first batch of celebs to the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight – preview sees stars face their fears

Ahead of tonight’s show, a clip of the first slice of jungle action has been shared by ITV.

It shows the stars meeting for the first time. Before then being forced to face their fears head-on in an epic race into the jungle.

But who will be arriving in style and who will face the dreaded Cockie Van?

Kelly Brook has to skydive her way into the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the teaser clip?

The clip shows five stars – Kelly Brook, Aitch, Martin Kemp, Eddie Kadi and Shona McGarty – flying high above a white sandy beach. Ant and Dec wave to them from below. They then tell them that the only way to get down to the beach is by parachute.

Kelly looks particularly shocked, before all five celebs are then seen skydiving down to join the hosts.

The celebrities learn they will be battling it out for two coveted seats in the Getaway car. It’s the fastest, most direct route to camp. This awards them the comfiest beds in camp and steak for dinner. Plus, they’ll enter the jungle in luxury with cocktails and canapés on offer during their route in.

The celebrities climb into each point of the star, where they race to unlock the Getaway car key fob attached to a piece of rope. In position, they have to wade through offal and slime to find five different tools to unlock five bolts on the wall, which will unlock the key fob.

With the pressure mounting, which two celebrities will be entering camp in style and which three remaining celebrities will instead be met with the dreaded Cockie Van, driven by Kiosk Kev himself?

Ruby Wax was in the second group of stars, and was quickly given a task (Credit: ITV)

Who is headed for the Cockie Van?

Meanwhile, the rest of the celebs – Ruby Wax, influencer Angry Ginge, Lisa Riley, Jack Osbourne and Alex Scott – are lulled into a false sense of security as they arrive at a palatial villa.

However, this is I’m A Celebrity… And they’re soon face-to-face with a host of critters.

Getting comfortable on pool loungers, rangers bring in two boxes. The celebrities must put their hand in a box full of green ants to unscrew bolts and release the Getaway key fob. However, it’s not that simple as they’ll also have their head in a box. So they won’t be able to see what they’re doing. And they also won’t be alone in there…

As the game play starts and tension rises, the rangers place snakes into their headboxes and the celebrities must hold their nerve in order to win their place in the Getaway car.

With it all to play for, who will successfully retrieve the Getaway car key fob and take the two remaining spots in the Getaway car? And who will be left to face the dreaded Cockie Van?

Will Lisa win a place on the Getaway car on I’m A Celebrity tonight? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Pulling up to the luxury villa, the victorious two victorious celebrities from the challenge join the previous two winning celebrities in the Getaway car, as they get ready to arrive at camp in style – with cocktails and canapés on offer. As the four winning celebrities get well-acquainted, they begin their journey into camp where the comfiest beds await them. Plus, they’ll dine on steak for dinner.

Meanwhile, the remaining six celebrities must brave the Cockie Van as they begin their arduous journey to camp, with none other than Kiosk Kev as their driver. Living up to its namesake, before long the celebrities will discover they won’t be the only passengers. They’ll be riding alongside a lively bunch of mischievous critters.

Viewers react ahead of first I’m A Celebrity tonight

Excitement for the first episode of the new series has reached fever pitch online.

“I can’t wait!” declared one super fan ahead of the series launch show. Another added: “Happy I’m A Celeb day to all who celebrate!” A third commented: “The day has finally arrived!!!” “Fave show is back. I am content. Happy I’m A Celeb day!” another declared.

I’m A Celebrity starts tonight (November 16) on ITV1 at 9pm.

