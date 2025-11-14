I’m A Celebrity… star Paul Burrell has shared a cancer update, revealing that ITV “saved his life”.

The former royal butler, who appeared on the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… and the 2023 All Stars spin-off, was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago.

Paul appeared on Lorraine today (November 14), ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity…, which which kicks off on Sunday (November 16).

Paul Burrell’s iconic Bushtucker Trial went down in I’m A Celebrity… history (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… star on this year’s line-up

“I’m so looking forward to this pre-Christmas treat of watching Ant and Dec torture celebrities,” said Paul, who has gone down in I’m A Celebrity… history for his iconic screaming Bushtucker Trial.

“This year’s line-up is incredible,” he went on, before sharing his predictions.

“I think Ruby Wax is going to be explosive and funny. I’m also watching Alex Scott, because already we have a Queen of the Jungle with Jill Scott. I think she’s going to do very well. I think she’s determined, she’s competitive, she’s disciplined, and that’s what you need in the jungle.”

Paul then went on to share the incredible story of how the show “saved his life”.

Paul Burrell received treatment for prostate cancer after All Stars (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell issues cancer update

“I have a lot to thank I’m A Celeb for and ITV, because that show saved my life. Literally, because when I went for the medical before I went to All Stars, I found that I had prostate cancer,” he explained.

“When I got back I got it sorted and now I’m fine, because that was an early diagnosis. So, thank you, I’m A Celebrity…. Thank you, ITV.”

The 67-year-old former royal butler went public with his cancer diagnosis in January 2023, in an emotional interview on Lorraine. Thankfully, following treatment, including radiotherapy, he was given the all-clear by November.

I’m A Celebrity… starts Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1.

