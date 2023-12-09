I’m A Celeb star Paul Burrell slams ‘tired’ series and calls for bosses to ‘refresh’ the show

Former I’m A Celeb star Paul Burrell has called for ITV producers to “refresh” the series as the show faces declining ratings.

Paul, 65, who appeared on I’m A Celeb’s All Stars Series earlier this year said he “didn’t recognise half of the people” in camp in a furious rant aimed at the show.

I’m A Celeb star Paul Burrell hits out

In a conversation with Spin Genie, Princess Diana’s former butler took aim at the hit ITV show he’s appeared on twice.

During the interview, he stressed that politicians shouldn’t appear in the jungle. He claimed the reason why the show “isn’t working anymore” is because most of the contestants want to know how to secure airtime.

Paul said: “I don’t recognise half the people this year. The public are tired of it. It’s been a juggernaut of a show for so long we are so used to it. But I wonder if we have seen it all before.

Paul Burrell has been on I’m A Celeb twice (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve done it and it was an incredible experience but I don’t recognise half of the people this year,” he continued.

“I’m not sure influencers or podcasters are celebrities, there was a time we would recognise everyone. I think the public wants to see celebrities so I’m wondering about the fact that it lost so many viewers,” he then said.

Paul then questioned whether the show’s default programming of trials was getting boring this year.

“Are we tired of it? There are only so many times you can throw a bucket of maggots over someone or put them into a box with snakes. You can’t continue. It has to be refreshed somehow.”

Paul slams the inclusion of politicians in the jungle

He also slammed the inclusion of politicians in the camp. He argued that they are public figures who get a “very good wage and lifestyle” so they shouldn’t really be taking part. However, he admitted that there is one way they can appear that he will tolerate.

“If they are no longer an MP then I think that’s fine,” he said. “But they should beware, Matt Hancock didn’t do himself any favours by doing it last year. It just exposed him. I think the exposure Nigel Farage is getting isn’t all good,” he continued.

Elsewhere, he mentioned that the contestants know how to manage their own air time, which will be beneficial for them going ahead.

“If you sit there on a log and say nothing you won’t be there for very long so the contestants know how to create controversy to give them air time,” he explained.

“These people are not stupid. They know how to play the program and maybe that’s part of why it doesn’t work anymore. But Ant and Dec are brilliant. It’s worth watching just for them, their humour and presentation of the show is hilarious,” he concluded.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

