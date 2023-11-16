Paul Burrell given cancer ‘all clear’ by doctors as he bemoans treatment weight gain

Paul Burrell, who at one point was a butler for Princess Diana, has shared a health update following prostate cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old opened up about his diagnosis earlier this year on Lorraine – and vowed to “get through this”.

Paul, who appeared in the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity – as well as this year’s All Stars version of the show – claimed in February the ITV jungle reality show ‘saved his life’.

That’s because a medical before his most recent participation flagged up raised levels of Prostate-Specific Antigens in his blood.

Paul Burrell was a runner-up on I’m A Celebrity in 2004. He also appeared in the 2023 All-Stars series (Credit: YouTube)

Paul Burrell cancer news

Once he returned from South Africa for the All-Stars run, Paul had an MRI scan and a biopsy which indicated he had cancer.

He then underwent treatment, which included radiotherapy. Back in April, he shared the moment he rang a bell to signal the end of his medical care with followers on Instagram.

But now, appearing on Lorraine today (Thursday November 16), Paul was able to reveal he has been given good news by doctors.

Paul Burrell on Lorraine today

Paul told host Lorraine Kelly: “I’m happy to tell you I saw my consultant last week and she gave me the all-clear.”

He continued: “My [PSA level] number came down from 10 to something like 0.06. So it is good news and I’ll continue with the hormone therapy.

It is good news and I’ll continue with the hormone therapy.

“It is a bit of a pain because I put on a little bit of weight. I’m also getting more emotional than usual, and hot sweats.”

Lorraine responded: “For most of us women of a certain age, you know exactly what it’s like! But it’s great that you’re doing so well, and also raising awareness as well.”

A smiling Paul added, joking about feeling flushed: “I can now sympathise!”

Paul Burrell health update: ‘My consultant last week and she gave me the all clear’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul also touched on the new series of The Crown, which dramatises royal events leading up to Diana death’s.

He said he found the Netflix drama difficult to watch, making the point the show is not a documentary.

“I can’t watch that, it’s too graphic and too much,” Paul said.

Paul Burrell also discussed The Crown as his appearance on Lorraine today (Credit: YouTube)

“It will upset William and Harry and upset a lot of people watching that. It’s very emotional isn’t it?”

He went on: “The real Diana I knew was a fighter. She wasn’t shy and retiring, she fought for what she believed in and she fought for her boys.”

For more information about prostate cancer, click here.

