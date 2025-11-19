I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook puts on eye-popping display in busty swimsuit

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook slipped into swimwear tonight (November 19) to take a dip in the creek – but the ex-Page 3 girl had company…

Kelly delighted viewers waiting for her to slip into a bikini on I’m A Celebrity, as the star took a dip in the creek with Shona McGarty and Alex Scott tonight.

However, the ladies weren’t exactly in for a relaxing dip, as Kelly spotted a collection of leeches joining her in the pool, and she quickly made her exit!

Kelly Brook headed down to the creek for an early morning swim (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity ladies take a dip

Squealing, the threesome quickly clambered out of the pool, with Kelly pointing out that the leeches were “swimming”.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph afterwards, Kelly declared: “We were seconds away from being covered in leeches and eaten alive. Oh my god! We just could not get out of that pool quick enough.”

In fact, the trio were in such a scramble to get out of the pool, that Shona went flat out after she slipped on a rock on her way out.

The ladies spotted leeches in the pool (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

After seeing Kelly Brook in her swimsuit, social media came alive – some declared “finally”, others complained she wasn’t in a bikini, others said ITV had her to thank for boosting the ratings.

Their comments came amid reports that this series hasn’t been as big a ratings winner as the 2024 series. Earlier this week, the Mail claimed that viewing figures had dropped by one million a night, each night since the launch show.

“Ratings down, time to show Kelly Brook in a bikini,” giggled one. “ITV should thank Kelly Brook for bringing the viewership back,” said another. “They know what they’re doing,” another joked.

Kelly previously branded the jungle show moment ‘iconic’ (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook on recreating ‘iconic’ white bikini moment

Speaking ahead of her jungle entry, former Page 3 girl Kelly revealed she’d been offered weight-loss jabs before heading into camp – something she declined. She also spoke about recreating Myleene Klass’ white bikini moment in the jungle shower.

“It’s definitely an iconic moment, isn’t it?” she said. “It’s scary, but I have got lots of swimwear options.”

‘Finally!’

Viewers certainly thought the moment was iconic tonight. “Kelly Kelly Kelly, what can I say,” said one. “Kelly Brooks has just made my night and we are only 8 mins in,” said another.

Others pointed out that all the husbands and boyfriends watching with their wife or girlfriend would likely be in bother for “ogling” Kelly…

“And now all of a sudden my boyfriend’s interested in I’m A Celebrity,” said one.

“I know wives and girlfriends up and down the country were side eyeing their fellas when Kelly Brook was in her cozzie,” another laughed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s two new campmates revealed

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1

So what did you think of tonight’s show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.