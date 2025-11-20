I’m A Celebrity 2025: All of rapper Aitch’s tattoos and meanings behind the ink

Aitch’s tattoo collection is already getting its moment in the spotlight – and let’s be honest, we’re probably going to see plenty more of it as his time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle rolls on.

Fans will have clocked several of the Mancunian rapper’s standout designs already, especially during his recent stint in the Jungle Doomsday Vault trial. And with all that screen time, it’s no surprise viewers are starting to wonder what his ink actually means.

If you’re curious too, you’re in the right place – here’s the lowdown on Aitch’s tattoos and the stories behind them.

Aitch has a lot of meaningful, spaced out tattoos (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch’s tattoos and their meanings

In a special audio described video posted by I’m A Celebrity, Aitch could be heard describing his appearance right before he headed into the Australian jungle.

As part of this, he showed some of his arm tattoos to viewers and explained the meaning behind some of them.

While Aitch has no piercings, he does have a large amount of spaced out tattoos.

He showed off his arm which had a drawing of a house on it, as well as the number 21, and two beaded bracelets.”

The rapper explained: “I have quite spaced out, individual tattoos up my arm ranging from my album cover to some rosary beads.”

The rosary beads symbolise protection for his mum. He also references rosary beads in some of his song lyrics.

While another one of Aitch’s tattoos was covered by his shirt, he revealed that he also had a ‘big, massive bee on his chest’ that represented his home city, Manchester.

Most of Aitch’s tattoos are in his arms (Credit: ITV)

Aitch’s other body tattoos

Aitch’s other arm tattoos include that of a star, a clown, and the word ‘Polaris’ – which means the North Star. He also has a wine glass sketch and a cowboy hat too, adding to the patchwork style.

As well as the arm tattoos that will be the most visible on the show, Aitch also has tattoos on his chest.

Accompanying the Manchester bee in the centre of his chest, he also has two symmetrical cherubs on either side, both shooting arrows in the direction of the bow.

Aitch’s Maybach tattoo explained

One of Aitch’s first tattoos was that of the Maybach car logo, which holds a meaningful place in his heart.

The star revealed that he bought his white Mercedes-Maybach car when he was 23 years old.

From the moment he bought the Maybach, he felt like this marked the time when his music and name started to get really big.

Life started changing for Aitch from this moment, with the star reminding himself of that with the tattoo, with artist Danny Birch inking him.

Aitch’s Close to Home tattoo inspired by album

One of Aitch’s arm tattoos that stands out the most is his Close to Home tattoo. The tattoo is inspired by his album of the same name, with both the album title and a drawing of a house with a smoke chimney being included in the artwork.

In a Facebook post, Aitch showed off his new tattoo which he had done in 2023.

Back then, the rest of his skin was very bare meaning that he’s had a lot of other tattoos added the short space of two years.

The Close to Home album was Aitch’s debut, with the album going on to help him make a name for himself in the world of fame. The album was release in 2022, one year before Aitch decided to permanently capture it on his arm in ink form.

One of Aitch’s tattoos is a tribute to his sister (Credit: ITV)

Aitch’s tattoo tribute to his sister explained

Aitch has plenty of meaningful ink beyond what viewers have already spotted – and one of his most touching pieces is dedicated to his sister Gracie, who has Down’s syndrome.

The rapper has the phrase “Harrison, don’t be afraid” tattooed on his arm. It’s line Gracie often tells him whenever he needs a bit of reassurance or a push in the right direction. In an extra-sweet touch, he even asked her to write the quote out herself so he could have her actual handwriting permanently etched onto his skin.

It’s a small detail with a huge amount of heart. And a reminder of just how deeply family sits at the centre of everything he does.

Speaking about Gracie and the phrase that inspired his tattoo on Jamie Lang’s Great Company podcast, Aitch said: “I wouldn’t even be half the person I am if she wasn’t here.

Aitch has already given viewers a glimpse of his softer side in the jungle, opening up about the tight-knit bond he shares with his younger sisters, Hattie and Gracie. The rapper revealed that “everything he does is for them”. A sweet nod to just how central they are in his life.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Tuesday November 18, 2025.