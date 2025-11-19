Inside I’m A Celebrity star Aitch’s adorable bond with disabled sister Gracie – dedicating a song to her; climbing Mount Kilimanjaro; how she ‘changed’ his life

Aitch has been winning fans’ hearts ever since he arrived in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but viewers were even more hooked after they heard him speak about his sister, Gracie.

Ever since the beginning of his career, Aitch has made it his mission to raise as much awareness about Down’s Syndrome as possible, for his sister.

So, it’s not too surprising that he has often gushed about how close they are. And has even raised quite a lot of money since becoming an ambassador for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

But just how close are he and his sister Gracie? Let’s have a look at what he has said.

Aitch wrote a song for his sister Gracie

In his career, I’m A Celebrity star Aitch creates music about personal experiences, so it’s no surprise he has dedicated a song to his sister.

His song, My G, is dedicated to his sister Gracie, and all the funds generated go straight to the Down’s Syndrome Association.

Revealing the song to his fans, he said in a social media video: “Track 14. My G. This one is straight from the heart.

“For my sister, Gracie. The most perfect girl I have ever met. Life wouldn’t be the same without you kid. And I wouldn’t change it for the world. Go live your best life and enjoy every minute.”

In the song, he raps: “Baby, live your best life. You shouldn’t grow by force. All in your own time, G. The globe is yours.” It’s believed he references ‘G’ as that’s what Gracie’s name begins with.

And at the beginning of the music video, there is a message of dedication to his sister. It reads: “This song is dedicated to Gracie Armstrong. You have the biggest heart. Don’t change for no one. Love you kid.”

Gracie ‘teaches’ Aitch so many lessons

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast Great Company, Aitch has previously opened up about how close he and his sister are.

He told Jamie: “I wouldn’t even be half the person I am if she wasn’t here. And she actually teaches you lessons that you don’t even realise until after. She changed my life.

“She used to grab my face before I went to bed and just said, ‘Harrison, don’t be afraid’.”

Aitch admitted: “It’s taught me, and this is going to sound bad. But it’s taught me more to treat everyone the same. And to understand that everyone is a human.”

How Aitch raised £120K for Down’s Syndrome charity

At the beginning of 2025, Aitch climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a Down’s Syndrome charity.

He revealed the news on Instagram, saying: “Quick message. Just want to say a big up too everyone that donated for the DSA for the Kilimanjaro climb. We’re leaving in the morning to go to Tanzania in Africa.”

Aitch revealed that before the climb even took place they raised over £120K.

Gracie is the reason he is on I’m A Celebrity

Aitch made his arrival on I’m A Celebrity last weekend, and has quickly become a fan-favourite.

But before entering the jungle, Aitch admitted his sister Gracie was the reason he was taking part.

He told The Sun: “I’m not just doing it for people with Down’s Syndrome. I am also doing it for the people around them as well. I don’t want anyone to be disheartened if they find out someone in their family has Down Syndrome.”

