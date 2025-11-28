Vogue Williams and Kelly Brook’s live drinking trial branded a ‘fix’ by furious I’m A Celebrity fans

Vogue Williams’ vile live drinking trial against Kelly Brook has been branded a ‘fix’ by angry I’m A Celebrity fans – and they are convinced of the reason why.

The women went head-to-head alongside their fellow campmates in last night’s live trial, which was the first of its kind since 2019.

Every celebrity was up against their ‘rival’ and it was not a pretty sight. The pairs each had to see who could drink a stomach-churning mixture of animal bits and vomit fruit the quickest.

Ant and Dec declared Vogue Williams had won the drinking trial over Kelly Brook and fans aren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Whoever was quickest won immunity from tonight’s first live elimination.

Despite throwing up her entire drink up, Vogue was picked as the winner over Kelly. It came after Aitch and Angry Ginge had both been sent to the losers bench for “spilling too much” of their drinks.

Together with Kelly, the lads are at risk of going home tonight. Vogue, meanwhile, is safe from elimination.

I’m A Celebrity: ‘Reason’ for Vogue’s win over Kelly

I’m A Celebrity fans are baffled by the results of the trial and have branded it “unfair”. Others are convinced they know the ‘real reason’ why Ant and Dec sent Kelly to the danger bench and Vogue to sit with the immunity winners.

Some viewers think it harks back to Ant and Dec’s public feud with Kelly. The trio fell out years ago over Kelly’s failed stint as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The row was so bitter than I’m A Celebrity fans were surprised to see Kelly enter the jungle this year. She’d previously refused to ever step foot on the show.

Taking to Instagram last night, one viewer said: “Vogue spilt loads more than Kelly then threw up immediately. Wonder if the Ant Dec Kelly feud had anything to do with suddenly changing the rules twice so Vogue wins?”

Another person said: “Totally agree this episode was so set up and rigged.” And someone else added: “I agree! In past years, if a contestant spat it out or vomited, they were instantly disqualified! Why have the rules been changed? To ensure Vogue not to be voted out first? Hmmm.”

Over on X, a fan blasted: “Are the producers and Ant and Dec blind!!!!!! You need to relook at footage….Kelly deserves to be on the good bench rant over!!!!!!” Agreeing, another said: “How can Kelly not go through Vogue brought it all back up. Worse than spilling it!”

Kelly is now facing elimination while Vogue won immunity following the live trial Credit: ITV)

Who else is at risk of elimination?

Kelly, Aitch and Ginge are all at risk of being sent home tonight. The other campmates facing the public vote are Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne. They all lost their drinking challenges.

The public vote is now open, although it is a vote to save – not a vote to evict. The celebrity with the fewest votes will be eliminated first from the jungle.

In usual style, once one person goes, they all begin to follow. The public vote will reopen every night as the celebrities get whittled down to the final, which takes place on Sunday December 7, 2025.

Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity, featuring the first elimination, starts at 9pm. It airs until 10.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The eliminated campmate is likely to make an appearance on the spin-off show. We wonder if they will be happy or sad to be out of the jungle? After last night’s live trial, we expect the former!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday November 28, 2025.